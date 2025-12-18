Cheyenne fire: Brush fire near Winchester Hills now contained- Check map, evacuation details

A brush fire erupted on the Terry Ranch Road near Winchester Hills south of Wyoming's Cheyenne on Wednesday afternoon. Multiple evacuation warnings were issued in Laramie County. Later, Laramie County Sheriff’s Office said the fire is now contained and resources are working on mop-up. Representational image.(Unsplash)

An evacuation warning was issued for the Winchester Hills subdivision in Laramie County, including the area of Spencer Drive. The fire, which started near the Terry Ranch road, was spreading rapidly due to strong winds, Watch Duty reported.

Radio traffic stated that it was a large grass fire with flame length reaching up to six feet in some places.

Cheyenne fire map: Check evacuation details

The exact location of the fire was close to the Eisenhower Highway in the bush between the highway and the Terry Ranch road. It spread towards the Winchester Hills with a Level 3 evacuation warning issued.

Here's a map of the fire as seen on Watch Duty:

Map of Cheyenne fire,(Watch Duty)

Cheyenne Fire Evacuations

A Level 3 Go warning was been issued for the residents of the Winchester Hills area by the Laramie County Emergency Management. Residents were asked to go to South High School, located at 1213 West Allison Road.

Here's a map of the area under evacuation:

Areas under evacuation warning in Cheyenne due to the fire.(Liam Winstead on Watch Duty)

A high wind warning is in effect in Wyoming with a wind gust of up to 85 mph expected in the Laramie County region. The windy conditions are exacerbating the fire's spread.