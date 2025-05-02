Chicago O'Hare International Airport rattled by possible deadly measles exposure

U.S. health authorities have warned the public to stay alert as the Chicago O'Hare International Airport faced a potential measles exposure. An adult with the virus was transferred between Terminal 1 on April 22 and 23 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., possibly infecting hundreds of travellers with this highly transmissible pathogen. (Representational image) A Frontier Airlines Airbus A320neo plane departs from O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, Illinois, U.S. November 30, 2018. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski/File Photo(REUTERS)

The individual had received one dose of the MMR (measles, mumps, rubella) vaccine but still contracted the disease, developing a rash by April 25.

Days later, a second measles case was confirmed in another adult from the same Illinois county. Their vaccination status is unclear, but they were quickly isolated after checking into a local hospital on April 28.

“These are the first two cases reported in Cook County this year,” officials confirmed. So far, there are no reports of further transmission.

Illinois health officials warn of measles spread. Are you at risk?

Officials have also listed several public places in Illinois where exposure may have occurred between April 21 and 28. These include the Chicago Public Library, Fittingly Delicious health food restaurant, an Aldi in Lyons, and gas stations in Stickney and Berwyn.

“Chicago is no stranger to measles after our outbreak last spring and having contained it once we know we can do it again. The MMR vaccine is an extremely effective tool for combatting illness and saving lives in our community, it's never too late to get vaccinated and protect yourself from measles,” Dr. Olusimbo Ige told Daily Mail.

The States is grappling with its worst measles outbreak in decades. The CDC reports 884 confirmed cases across 33 states in just the first few months of 2024 — the highest in over 20 years. Three deaths have already been confirmed: two unvaccinated children in Texas and one individual in New Mexico.

Texas and New Mexico are seeing the highest numbers, but outbreaks have hit airports and cities including New York, Los Angeles, Washington D.C., and Seattle. Alarmingly, about 97% of patients had not been fully vaccinated.

Once eradicated in the U.S. in 2000, measles is resurging due to falling vaccination rates. CDC data shows MMR vaccine coverage among kindergartners has dropped to 93% nationwide, with more parents requesting exemptions.