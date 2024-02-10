Chinese New Year 2024: Things to do in Boston to celebrate Lunar New Year

Chinese New Year is a major Asian festival that marks the beginning of a new year according to the traditional lunisolar Chinese calendar. It is also commonly referred to as the Spring Festival in China. Every year, millions come together to celebrate the 16-day-long festival. This year, the Chinese New Year starts on Saturday, February 10. If you are in Boston or are planning to make a visit around the vibrant festival, here's a list of things to do to celebrate the Year of the Dragon: Representational Image(AFP)

Authentic oriental cuisine in Chinatown

Situated downtown in Massachusetts, Chinatown is the centre of all Chinese cultural events and festivities. Some of the popular eateries in Chinatown that offer authentic oriental cuisine are Hei La Moon, Friendship BBQ Boston, Nan Xiang Express, and Taiwan Cafe, among others.

Chinatown in Boston has numerous events in honour of the Chinese New Year

You can enjoy a Lunar New Year feast with your friends and family by savouring festive dishes like Tangyuan, Jiaozi, ba bao fan, and more. After a hearty meal, you can also purchase traditional decor pieces to adorn your house this Year of the Dragon.

Chinese New Year concert at Berklee

Almost every year, the Berklee College of Music holds a special festive concert to celebrate the Chinese New Year. You can attend the musical event on Tuesday, February 13, to enjoy performances by talented musicians. Keeping up with this year's zodiac, the venue will be transformed into a dragon-themed wonderland.

Berklee College of Music will hold a festive concert for Chinese New Year

The admission fees for the concert are $12 if you pay in advance and $17 on the day of the event. A special offer is also available for Berklee students. Upon presenting their IDs, they can get free entry if they book in advance or pay $5 on the day of the show.

Lion Dance Parade at Phillips Square

In honour of the Chinese New Year, a Lion Dance Parade will be held on Sunday, February 18, at Phillips Square (Corner of Harrison Eve and Beach Street). The parade starts at 10 am local time and ends at 3 pm. The event will be filled with colourful dancers wearing lion costumes, a musical number including drums and cymbals, fireworks, and delicious traditional food.