Chipotle's Friday the 13th deal: Score a BOGO deal on this one condition

While Friday the 13th is often associated with bad luck, Chipotle is flipping the script by offering a tasty twist, especially for inked fans. Inspired by viral memes comparing tattooed bodies to Chipotle’s iconic brown bags, the fast-casual chain is rolling out a nationwide buy-one-get-one deal to celebrate the day in style. Chipotle offers a buy-one-get-one deal for tattooed customers on Friday the 13th. (Photo by SPENCER PLATT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

How to get the Chipotle's Friday the 13th BOGO deal?

Chipotle is offering a special buy-one-get-one deal from 3 to 4 p.m. local time on Friday, June 13, for fans who are “tatted like a Chipotle bag.” The promotion rewards customers with visible tattoos and will be available at participating locations across the country.

According to the fast food chain, the offer can be availed by anyone with a permanent tattoo, a temporary tattoo, or a draw-on design.

Additionally, Chipotle revealed in a news release that it is celebrating its fans with the launch of its first-ever temporary tattoo collection. The limited-edition set includes 13 designs inspired by signature brand elements—like ingredients, black forks, and the popular slogan “Chipotle is my life," as reported by USA Today.

Chipotle distributes temporary flash tattoo sheets

The following is a list of Chipotle locations across the US that will hand out temporary flash tattoo sheets with in-restaurant orders placed during the 3–4 p.m. promotional window, while supplies last. The giveaway will be available at select locations, including:

Atlanta: 3424 Piedmont Rd, Atlanta, GA 30305

Austin: 801 Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78701

Chicago: 316 N Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60601

Columbus: 1726 N High St, Columbus, OH 43201

Denver: 1644 E Evans Ave, Denver, CO 80210

La Jolla: 8657 Villa La Jolla Dr Ste 209, La Jolla, CA 92037

Las Vegas: 2540 S Decatur Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89102

Los Angeles: 301 N Larchmont Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90004

Miami: 891 South Miami Ave, Miami, FL 33130

New York: 864 Broadway, New York, NY 10003

Portland: 240 SW Yamhill St, Portland, OR 97204

Philadelphia: 1000 S Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19146

San Francisco: 3251 20th Ave, San Francisco, CA 94132

Scottsdale: 15425 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85254