Christmas Day store hours: Harris Teeter, Walmart, Target, In-N-Out, Dollar General, McDonald's open or closed?

As Christmas approaches, shoppers across the US are planning errands and are wondering whether grocery stores and foot outlets are open on December 25. We have the latest update on Harris Teeter, Walmart, Target, In-N-Out, Dollar General, and McDonald's hours for tomorrow. Customers shop for groceries at a Walmart Supercenter retail store in North Bergen, New Jersey(REUTERS)

Major grocery and retail chains closed on Christmas

Most large supermarkets, including Harris Teeter, are expected to remain closed on Christmas Day. Harris Teeter locations typically follow holiday closure patterns to allow employees the day off.

Likewise, Walmart, one of the nation’s largest retail and grocery destinations, will be closed for the entire holiday and will reopen early on December 26, generally around 6 AM local time.

Target also joins the list of major retailers not operating on Christmas Day, with stores reopening after the holiday, usually early on December 26.

What about Dollar General?

Despite having thousands of locations nationwide, Dollar General is also expected to close on Christmas Day in keeping with most other retail chains; holiday closures are common among large discount retailers, though exact schedules can vary by store and region.

Grocery chains

Beyond the major chains, nearly all grocery stores, including Harris Teeter, Kroger, and Trader Joe’s, will remain shut on the holiday.

Convenience stores and select pharmacy chains could offer options for essentials on Christmas Day. Chains such as 7-Eleven, CVS and Walgreens may operate, though hours often vary by location and pharmacy services might be restricted.

In-N-Out Burger is also closed on Christmas Day.

Christmas Day grocery store closures

Aldi: All Aldi locations will be shut on Christmas Day, according to the company’s website.

Costco: Every Costco warehouse will close for the holiday on Dec. 25.

Food Lion: Both Food Lion grocery stores and in-store pharmacies will not be open on Christmas.

Giant Eagle: Giant Eagle supermarkets and pharmacies are scheduled to remain closed on Christmas Day.

Giant Food: Select Giant Food stores will operate on Christmas, but with shortened hours that differ by location.

Harris Teeter: Harris Teeter stores will not be open on December 25.

Lidl: Lidl locations across the US will be closed for Christmas.

Meijer: Meijer stores will not operate on Christmas Day.

Publix: Publix confirms all of its stores will be closed on Christmas, per its website.

Sam’s Club: Sam’s Club warehouses will not open on December 25, as noted on the retailer’s site.

Stop & Shop: All Stop & Shop locations will be closed for the Christmas holiday.

Sprouts Farmers Market: Sprouts stores will not be open on Christmas Day, according to the grocer’s posted guidance.

Target: Target stores nationwide will close for Christmas, as outlined in a November press release.

Trader Joe’s: Trader Joe’s locations will not operate on December 25, per a recent announcement.

Walmart: Walmart stores across the country will be closed on Christmas Day.

Wegmans: Wegmans confirms its stores will not be open on December 25.

Whole Foods: All Whole Foods Market locations will close for Christmas.

Winn-Dixie and Harveys: Both Winn-Dixie and Harveys grocery and liquor stores will be closed on Christmas Day.