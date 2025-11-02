Citizens Bank app down? Users report login issues and online banking outages

The Citizens Bank mobile app is reportedly down for many users across the US. According to data from DownDetector, outage reports spiked around 7 p.m. EDT.
The Citizens Bank mobile app is reportedly down for many users across the United States. Customers have taken to social media to report login issues and difficulties accessing online banking services. According to data from DownDetector, outage reports spiked around 7 p.m. EDT on Saturday.
Citizens Bank has not yet issued an official statement regarding the reports. The cause of the alleged outage remains unclear at this time.
