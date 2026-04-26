In the aftermath of the White House Correspondents’ Dinner shooting, Laura Loomer has claimed that the alleged shooter, Cole Tomas Allen, is a registered Democrat. Donald Trump and other government officials were evacuated from the Washington Hilton during the White House Correspondents’ Dinner after gunshots broke out.

Cole Tomas Allen a registered Democrat and Kamala Harris supporter? Laura Loomer's massive claims about WHCD shooter(AP Photo/Chris Szagola, File, DONALD J TRUMP via Truth Social/Handout via REUTERS )

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“Attempted assassin Cole Tomas Allen, a 31 year old male from California is a registered Democrat,” Loomer wrote on X. “He is now in custody.”

Sharing an fec.gov screenshot of the alleged donation, Loomer said in a follow-up post, “Cole Tomas Allen donated to @KamalaHarris in 2024! Of course he did. The Democrat Party is the Party of assassination culture.”

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{{^usCountry}} Loomer said in a separate post after the shooting that following Charlie Kirk’s death, she stopped going to events without armed security. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Loomer said in a separate post after the shooting that following Charlie Kirk’s death, she stopped going to events without armed security. {{/usCountry}}

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She wrote, “When Charlie Kirk was shot, I stopped going to events. It’s just not worth it anymore. You can watch everything on TV. No need to lose your life eating Rubber Chicken surrounded by the Fake News media opportunists who just want to take photos and swirl champagne. I don’t do events anymore unless I have armed security.”

White House Correspondents’ Dinner shooting

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A video shows Trump in the middle of a conversation at the Washington Hilton when he was interrupted by a commotion at the White House table. Loud bangs can be heard in the background. Several Secret Service members then escorted Trump away from the venue as they called out “stay down, stay down”.

Stephen Miller, Trump’s top adviser, was also seen being escorted from the crowd and out of the venue. Senior administration officials like Pete Hegseth were also escorted out by their security details. FBI Director Kash Patel was evacuated from the room after about five gunshots were heard, according to the BBC.

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Read More | Is Trump okay? Secret Service rush POTUS out of White House amid shooting as reports say he, JD Vance are uninjured

Several attendees were seen crouching down during the chaos, but remained inside after the president was evacuated.

Trump previously said in a Truth Social post that the shooter has been apprehended.

“Quite an evening in D.C. Secret Service and Law Enforcement did a fantastic job. They acted quickly and bravely. The shooter has been apprehended, and I have recommended that we “LET THE SHOW GO ON” but, will entirely be guided by Law Enforcement. They will make a decision shortly. Regardless of that decision, the evening will be much different than planned, and we’ll just, plain, have to do it again,” wrote Trump.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sumanti Sen ...Read More Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches. Read Less

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