Cole Tomas Allen’s voice heard in resurfaced video after WH dinner shooting: Watch

The voice of Cole Tomas Allen, the suspect in White House Correspondents' Dinner shooting, was heard in a resurfaced video on social media. Cole Allen, a mechanical engineering graduate from Caltech, was arrested for allegedly firing a weapon at the White House Correspondents' Dinner. (X/@TheGriftReport)

Allen, 31, a teacher and game designer from California, was featured in a news segment almost ten years ago, demonstrating a prototype he developed to enhance the safety of wheelchairs.

In 2017, Allen was a student at Caltech when he participated in an interview with ABC7 in Los Angeles during the “Aging into the Future” conference.

In the re-emerged footage, Allen discusses the creation of a prototype for an emergency brake designed for wheelchairs.

He further explain his invention, saying: “The wheelchair brakes tend to lock the wheels, but don't actually lock the chair to the ground ... the idea with this is to prevent it from moving at all.”

Allen's prototype seemed to be primarily constructed from PVC pipe.

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