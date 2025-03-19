College baseball player arrested for assaulting 84-year-old man in drunken California bar clash

A college baseball player allegedly attacked an 84-year-old elderly man in a California bar, and it was all caught on camera. In a drunken and heated altercation, 21-year-old Owen Hayes confronted the old man inside a Santa Clarita dive bar, law enforcement sources told TMZ. Shortly before the news of the drunken bar clash made waves, The Master's University website appeared to have removed Owen Hayes' baseball profile.(Mustangs / The Master's University in Santa Clarita)

What happened at the California bar?

The violent scene broke out in the early hours of February 28 when a guy started arguing with a man in his 80s.

Eventually, a third man steps between them. Later, the video shows a man, who is believed to be Owen Hayes, coming up from behind the geriatric victim and sucker-punching him. The older gentleman fell to the ground after being knocked unconscious. After the college baseball player allegedly engaged in the hot-blooded violence, pandemonium broke out at the place of the incident as numerous other customers tried their best to get the situation under control.

He was reportedly hospitalised but, thankfully, wasn’t seriously injured. An employee from Doc’s Inn told TMZ that the older customer is a regular at the California bar in question. He described the incident as an unprovoked assault.

Charges against college baseball player Owen Hayes

Insiders eventually revealed that police officers identified the college athlete in his 20s. Hayes surrendered to officials on Monday morning at the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. He was booked on “a charge of felony assault, means likely to produce great bodily injury.”

Hayes, who played baseball for The Master’s University (TMU) in Santa Clarita as a junior, was being held on $50,000 bail. As of Tuesday, he still remains in police custody.

College athlete's profile seemingly deleted from the university website

TMZ couldn’t obtain a comment from Hayes’ university in light of the ongoing investigation tied to the Cali bar altercation. However, HomeTownStation.com reported that Mason Nesbitt, a spokesperson for the college, said, “Due to legal and privacy considerations, the University does not comment on legal matters pertaining to any individual students. However, we take all investigations seriously, working in cooperation with the relevant authorities, collecting information, and adhering to our established campus procedures.”

According to Daily Mail, his profile on NIL marketplace Opendorse states that he is pursuing a degree in sports management. He stands at 6’4.

Meanwhile, HomeTownStation.com revealed that shortly before they reported on the case, Hayes’ profile on the university website appeared to have been removed. He is also no longer mentioned on the 2025 baseball roster of the TMU Mustangs. Standard protocols reportedly require students at TMU to sign a code of conduct agreement upon being accepted to the college, which includes not using alcohol or drugs during the school year.