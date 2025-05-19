Colorado tornado tracker: Flights delayed, canceled at Denver airport - Full list here
Several flights from and to the Denver International Airport were delayed and canceled on Sunday
Several flights from and to the Denver International Airport were delayed and canceled on Sunday after a tornado was spotted near Denver, Colorado. The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a severe tornado warning for the region. A twister was spotted in nearby Bennett and Aurora.
The National Weather Service in Denver, meanwhile, issued an urgent tornado warning for northeastern Adams County and southwestern Morgan County, Colorado, on Sunday, effective until 2:45 PM MDT.
At 2:08 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was detected 8 miles west of Leader, approximately 34 miles southwest of Fort Morgan, moving northeast at 25 mph, according to radar-indicated rotation.
The NWS warned of significant dangers, including flying debris that could be deadly to those without shelter, potential destruction of mobile homes, and damage to roofs, windows, vehicles, and trees.
Affected areas include Leader, Hoyt, and Hoyt Beet Dump. Residents were urged to take immediate cover in an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building, away from windows, or to seek the nearest substantial shelter if outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle.
No injuries or damage were reported as of press time, but the NWS stressed the storm’s destructive potential.
List of Cancellations and Delays
American Airlines
Flight Code: AA1467
Departure Time: 08:06 (Original), 17:00 (Updated)
Destination: Charlotte Douglas
Status: Delayed
Terminal/Gate: Terminal - / Gate DS4
Delta
Flight Code: DL995
Departure Time: 12:06 (Original), 14:19 (Updated)
Destination: Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson
Status: Delayed
Terminal/Gate: Terminal A / Gate A50
Southwest Airlines
Flight Code: WN3101
Departure Time: 12:50 (Original), 14:02 (Updated)
Destination: San Diego International
Status: Delayed
Terminal/Gate: Terminal - / Gate C28
Southwest Airlines
Flight Code: WN4065
Departure Time: 13:15 (Original), 13:59 (Updated)
Destination: Chicago O'Hare International
Status: Delayed
Terminal/Gate: Terminal - / Gate C40
jetBlue
Flight Code: B6394
Departure Time: 13:23 (Original), 13:59 (Updated)
Destination: Boston Logan International
Status: Delayed
Terminal/Gate: Terminal - / Gate A42
You can track flight status HERE