Colorado tornado tracker: Flights delayed, canceled at Denver airport - Full list here

Several flights from and to the Denver International Airport were delayed and canceled on Sunday after a tornado was spotted near Denver, Colorado. The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a severe tornado warning for the region. A twister was spotted in nearby Bennett and Aurora. Several flights were delayed from the Denver International Airport(Unsplash)

The National Weather Service in Denver, meanwhile, issued an urgent tornado warning for northeastern Adams County and southwestern Morgan County, Colorado, on Sunday, effective until 2:45 PM MDT.

At 2:08 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was detected 8 miles west of Leader, approximately 34 miles southwest of Fort Morgan, moving northeast at 25 mph, according to radar-indicated rotation.

The NWS warned of significant dangers, including flying debris that could be deadly to those without shelter, potential destruction of mobile homes, and damage to roofs, windows, vehicles, and trees.

Affected areas include Leader, Hoyt, and Hoyt Beet Dump. Residents were urged to take immediate cover in an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building, away from windows, or to seek the nearest substantial shelter if outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle.

No injuries or damage were reported as of press time, but the NWS stressed the storm’s destructive potential.

List of Cancellations and Delays

American Airlines

Flight Code: AA1467

Departure Time: 08:06 (Original), 17:00 (Updated)

Destination: Charlotte Douglas

Status: Delayed

Terminal/Gate: Terminal - / Gate DS4

Delta

Flight Code: DL995

Departure Time: 12:06 (Original), 14:19 (Updated)

Destination: Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson

Status: Delayed

Terminal/Gate: Terminal A / Gate A50

Southwest Airlines

Flight Code: WN3101

Departure Time: 12:50 (Original), 14:02 (Updated)

Destination: San Diego International

Status: Delayed

Terminal/Gate: Terminal - / Gate C28

Southwest Airlines

Flight Code: WN4065

Departure Time: 13:15 (Original), 13:59 (Updated)

Destination: Chicago O'Hare International

Status: Delayed

Terminal/Gate: Terminal - / Gate C40

jetBlue

Flight Code: B6394

Departure Time: 13:23 (Original), 13:59 (Updated)

Destination: Boston Logan International

Status: Delayed

Terminal/Gate: Terminal - / Gate A42

You can track flight status HERE