Comedian Trae Crowder lauded for roasting ‘hillbilly’ JD Vance, calling him ‘bootlicker’ for Donald Trump

Comedian Trae Crowder has brutally trolled Donald Trump's vice presidential nominee JD Vance by recalling the time they spent together in 2016. In 2016, Crowder and Vance shared a few drinks and grumbled about how bad Trump would be for the United States.(AP/X)

Roasting his fellow “hillbilly” Vance in a video posted on X, Crowder dubbed the Ohio Senator “bootlicker”. He targeted Vance for abandoning his own people and for joining Trump, whom he has previously referred to as “America's Hitler.”

When Trump gained popularity, Crowder said he went viral and JD's book was released. Following this, the duo started to get to know each other. Vance attended Crowder's show and then they went to a pub. “All we talked about the whole time was the existential threat we agreed Trump posed to the American people. While I was not charmed by the man—in fact it was like pounding beers with a spreadsheet—I did leave there thinking at least there’s some sane Republicans left.”

Continuing his tirade against Vance, Crowder remarked, “nobody tongue polishes a boot heel like” him.

He further claimed that JD is “bought and wholly owned by Peter Thiel”, whose current pet project is military AI.

Crowder, according to the New Abnormal crew, had it spot on.

Co-host Andy Levy termed Crowder's remarks as “perfect pitch”, something that he hasn't heard for a very long time.

Echoing similar views, fellow co-host Danielle Moodie called it “brilliant”, stating that “I love this man so much.”

Indian-American Comedian hails JD Vance's wife Usha

Usha Vance stole the show when she introduced her husband, JD Vance, at the Republican National Convention (RNC) last week. During her speech, she informed the attendees about their relationship as they were waiting for long to know about Trump's vice presidential pick.

Usha, who is an alumna of Yale and Cambridge, has formerly worked as Chief Justice John Roberts.

Indian-American comedian Zarna Garg called Usha her husband JD's "secret superpower".

“You can't deny that she's an eloquent, thoughtful, and brilliant woman who has exceptional stage presence,” the Comedian stated, according to Fox News.