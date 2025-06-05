Connecticut nurse suspended over fake degree from Florida-based school in federal probe

The Connecticut Board of Examiners for Nursing has suspended the license of a nurse who earned her degree from a Florida-based nursing school now linked to a federal criminal case. The school's owner is currently under indictment, raising questions about the legitimacy of credentials issued. Connecticut Board suspends nurse's license linked to fraudulent nursing school (Representative Image: Unsplash )

A nurse got her degree from a Florida school under investigation

Althea Rosemarie Grant McLean received her nursing degree from Carleen Health Institute in Florida, one of several schools targeted in the federal “Operation Nightingale” investigation. According to state and federal documents, the school’s owners were indicted for issuing fraudulent nursing credentials.

The individuals who were connected to these institutes were distributing diplomas for nursing without providing any required training. The Federal authorities of Florida revealed that they were involved in an “illegal licensing and employment shortcut for aspiring nurses.”

In February, Carleen Noreus, who is the owner of Carleen Health Institute, was indicted by the authorities as part of the investigation, as revealed by the federal documents. She is accused of wire fraud and money laundering for allegedly sending fake diplomas and transcripts to employers, falsely claiming individuals had completed nursing degree requirements, according to official documents. Over two dozen others were also arrested as part of the investigation, as reported by CT Insider.

Why was the nurse suspended?

The DHP documents stated that Grant McLean sought and obtained a Connecticut license to practice nursing in 2023. She is one of the 58 nurses who either voluntarily relinquished their licenses or had them revoked by state nursing boards due to their ties to fraudulent nursing degree programs, according to DHP officials.

A statement of charges issued by DPH investigators revealed that without the required training, Grant McLean stands as a “clear and immediate danger to public health and safety. On Tuesday, the board voted to suspend her license to practice nursing until a hearing is held on the matter. She did not attend the meeting, which was held virtually.

It is yet to be clarified if Grant McLean was aware of the scam while she was attending the school for the nursing diploma.