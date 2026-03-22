Coolidge Park: Shooting reports at River St, Chattanooga spark fears; scary visuals emerge

One person also shared a video showing massive police presence. “Check on your teens at Coolidge Park they shooting shooting,” the person wrote.

“Go fire ground one, fire ground one, 2124,” the scanner audio further says as per CrimeRadar.

Reports of a shooting at Coolidge Park at 150 River St, Chattanooga, Tennessee on Saturday, sparked fears among many. Scanner reports indicated cops were responding to an ‘active assailant’ and ‘possible party shot’.

Chattanooga Police Department is yet to officially comment on the matter. No information is available about the suspect at this time.

Coolidge Park: Reactions and warnings amid shooting report Several people reacted to the news of the shooting at Coolidge Park while some issued warnings. On a car enthusiast group in Chattanooga it was posted “shooter in Coolidge park. Avoid the area.”

Another person wrote “Shooting at Coolidge park . We took the hell off . Wtf !!”. Yet another person remarked “Gotta love springtime in Chattanooga. First beautiful weekend and there’s already a moron with an AK firing shots near the carousel at Coolidge Park.”

A person also added in all caps “PLEASE PRAY. SHOOTING AT COOLIDGE PARK.”

Several people also reacted to the news of the possible shooting at Coolidge Park. “Swat is being dispatched,” one person claimed, though there's no official confirmation for this. Another person said “Normal stuff for downtown.”

Yet another commented “Hope they don't try and blame it on the car scene and cancel any further shows cause today was a great event.”

(This story is being updated)