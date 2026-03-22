Coolidge Park: Shooting reports at River St, Chattanooga spark fears; scary visuals emerge
A shooting was reported at Coolidge Park at 150 River St, Chattanooga, Tennessee on Saturday, sparking fears among many.
Reports of a shooting at Coolidge Park at 150 River St, Chattanooga, Tennessee on Saturday, sparked fears among many. Scanner reports indicated cops were responding to an ‘active assailant’ and ‘possible party shot’.
“Go fire ground one, fire ground one, 2124,” the scanner audio further says as per CrimeRadar.
Coolidge Park: Visuals emerge amid shooting report
One person also shared a video showing massive police presence. “Check on your teens at Coolidge Park they shooting shooting,” the person wrote.
A local news channel also posted photos showing a large police presence near the park.
Chattanooga Police Department is yet to officially comment on the matter. No information is available about the suspect at this time.
Coolidge Park: Reactions and warnings amid shooting report
Several people reacted to the news of the shooting at Coolidge Park while some issued warnings. On a car enthusiast group in Chattanooga it was posted “shooter in Coolidge park. Avoid the area.”
Another person wrote “Shooting at Coolidge park . We took the hell off . Wtf !!”. Yet another person remarked “Gotta love springtime in Chattanooga. First beautiful weekend and there’s already a moron with an AK firing shots near the carousel at Coolidge Park.”
A person also added in all caps “PLEASE PRAY. SHOOTING AT COOLIDGE PARK.”
Several people also reacted to the news of the possible shooting at Coolidge Park. “Swat is being dispatched,” one person claimed, though there's no official confirmation for this. Another person said “Normal stuff for downtown.”
Yet another commented “Hope they don't try and blame it on the car scene and cancel any further shows cause today was a great event.”
(This story is being updated)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More