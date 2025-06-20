Search
Friday, Jun 20, 2025
New Delhi oC
Cottonwood Rancho Fire map, evacuation updates as blaze burns near Anderson and Redding in CA

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Jun 20, 2025 02:59 AM IST

A wildfire known as the Rancho Fire has burned over 40 acres in Cottonwood, California. The blaze is burning near Anderson, roughly 10 miles south of Redding.

A wildfire known as the Rancho Fire has burned over 40 acres in Cottonwood, California, and is threatening nearby areas. The blaze is burning near Anderson, roughly 10 miles south of Redding.

Rancho Fire has burned over 40 acres in Cottonwood, California.(Facebook)
Rancho Fire has burned over 40 acres in Cottonwood, California.(Facebook)

Evacuation warnings and orders have been issued, and multiple roads have been closed in the area. See the map for affected zones.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights.
