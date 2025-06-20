Cottonwood Rancho Fire map, evacuation updates as blaze burns near Anderson and Redding in CA
Jun 20, 2025 02:59 AM IST
A wildfire known as the Rancho Fire has burned over 40 acres in Cottonwood, California. The blaze is burning near Anderson, roughly 10 miles south of Redding.
A wildfire known as the Rancho Fire has burned over 40 acres in Cottonwood, California, and is threatening nearby areas. The blaze is burning near Anderson, roughly 10 miles south of Redding.
Evacuation warnings and orders have been issued, and multiple roads have been closed in the area. See the map for affected zones.
News / World News / US News /
Cottonwood Rancho Fire map, evacuation updates as blaze burns near Anderson and Redding in CA