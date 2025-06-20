Peco power outage map: Thousands affected in Philadelphia and Newark

Thousands of residents in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and Newark, Delaware, are without power due to outages reported by PECO Energy Company (PECO). See outage map here. Thousands of residents in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and Newark, Delaware, are without power.(Unsplash)

According to PECO’s latest data, the hardest-hit areas include:

Delaware County – 70,649 outages

Montgomery County – 60,138 outages

Chester County – 48,353 outages

Philadelphia County – 16,109 outages

Bucks County – 5,225 outages

York County – 218 outages

Prior to the outages, PECO issued a warning: “Severe storms are forecasted to bring heavy rain and strong winds to PECO service territories, lasting until 9pm. Prepare for potential downed trees and power lines.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information