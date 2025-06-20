Search
Friday, Jun 20, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now
close_game
close_game

Peco power outage map: Thousands affected in Philadelphia and Newark

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Jun 20, 2025 03:41 AM IST

Thousands of residents in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and Newark, Delaware, are without power due to outages reported by PECO Energy Company (PECO).

Thousands of residents in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and Newark, Delaware, are without power due to outages reported by PECO Energy Company (PECO). See outage map here.

Thousands of residents in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and Newark, Delaware, are without power.(Unsplash)
Thousands of residents in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and Newark, Delaware, are without power.(Unsplash)

According to PECO’s latest data, the hardest-hit areas include:

Delaware County – 70,649 outages

Montgomery County – 60,138 outages

Chester County – 48,353 outages

Philadelphia County – 16,109 outages

Bucks County – 5,225 outages

York County – 218 outages

Prior to the outages, PECO issued a warning: “Severe storms are forecasted to bring heavy rain and strong winds to PECO service territories, lasting until 9pm. Prepare for potential downed trees and power lines.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
News / World News / US News / Peco power outage map: Thousands affected in Philadelphia and Newark
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On