Peco power outage map: Thousands affected in Philadelphia and Newark

Thousands of residents in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and Newark, Delaware, are without power due to outages reported by PECO Energy Company (PECO). See outage map here.
According to PECO’s latest data, the hardest-hit areas include:
Delaware County – 70,649 outages
Montgomery County – 60,138 outages
Chester County – 48,353 outages
Philadelphia County – 16,109 outages
Bucks County – 5,225 outages
York County – 218 outages
Prior to the outages, PECO issued a warning: “Severe storms are forecasted to bring heavy rain and strong winds to PECO service territories, lasting until 9pm. Prepare for potential downed trees and power lines.”
This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information