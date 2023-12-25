Covid hospitalisations up 10%, US docs warn JN.1 possesses over three dozen mutations

A US doctor has issued a warning about a new Covid variant, JN.1, as residents gear up for the season of festivities. The Omicron subvariant at present accounts for 44 percent of Covid cases in the US. Its rate of transmission has doubled only in two weeks, as per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data. The new variant has led to hospitalisations across the country, and has proved fatal in some cases (Pixabay - representational image)

The World Health Organization classified JN.1 as a "variant of interest.” It has led to hospitalisations across the country, and has proved fatal in some cases.

Reportedly, as per recent evidence, the strain does not possess a greater threat to public health than other variants that are circulating. However, Carlos Malvestutto, associate professor of infectious diseases at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, told the Financial Times that people should be alert this Christmas. “We don’t have to worry that we are going back to those early days,” Carlos said.

“But at the same time, we can’t let the pendulum swing in the other way because for a lot of people it is very serious, and people can die,” the doctor added.

Compared with this time in 2022, the number of deaths are indeed much lower. However, Covid hospitalisations were up 10.4 per cent last week from the previous week.

This variant possesses over three dozen mutations in its spike protein in comparison with XBB.1.5, the variant that dominated most of this year. Covid vaccines, however, will increase protection against JN.1 just like it does for the other variants, it is believed.

Across all variants, Covid symptoms are mostly similar. They include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, and Diarrhoea.