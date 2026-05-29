Dallas fire: Explosion after gas leak near Oak Cliff sparks blaze; videos emerge

A likely gas leak at a building in Oak Cliff, downtown Dallas, Texas led to a loud explosion and fire. Smoke from the blaze could be visible in nearby areas. Videos of the fire emerged. Representational. (Unsplash)

According to local scanner reports, the explosion reportedly happened at an apartment building on the 400 block of East 9th Street and the fire broke out soon after. Fox 26 Houston reports citing Dallas Fire Rescue that at least one person has been taken to hospital while several have been injured in the incident.

Videos of the fire emerged on social media as residents shared them. Black smoke from the blaze was visible as far away as the Dallas Zoo. As of now, officials have not confirmed details regarding the case of the fire.

Here's a video of the fire shared by a local: