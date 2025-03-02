Police confirm no active shooter at Dallas convention center during NCA event

UPDATE (3:40 PM EDT) - Dallas police confirmed that there was no active shooter at the Kay Bailey Hutchinson Convention Center in Dallas. Convention center evacuated in Dallas, Texas, amid shooting reports.

“We can confirm that there was no active shooter at the Kay Bailey Hutchinson Convention Center. More information will follow when it becomes available,” police said on X.

Varsity Brands, who run the NCA cheer competition, issued a statement saying competition has been suspended for the remainder of the day.

“The Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center has been evacuated as a precaution based on reports of a safety concern. NCA security officials are working with law enforcement to quickly investigate these reports,” Brands told WFAA. "As a precaution, we have suspended activities for today and will continue to work with event staff and local authorities to ensure a safe environment when we resume the event."

ORIGINAL STORY - Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas, Texas, was evacuated on Saturday following reports of an incident during the annual National Cheerleading Association (NCA) All-Star National Championship, Citizen reported.

“Numerous Dallas police are responding to an incident near the Omni Hotel and Convention Center in downtown Dallas. AVOID THIS AREA. More details to follow,” DFW Scanner posted on X.

Dallas police responded to the scene around 1 p.m. on Saturday, My San Antonio reported.

WFAA, citing police sources, reported that the incident stemmed from a fight among parents at the convention center, prompting a police response. However, numerous social media users, including some claiming to have been inside the building, alleged a shooting occurred during the event. Authorities have not yet officially confirmed these claims.

Police sources told WFAA that no shots were fired inside the building. As of now, it remains unclear whether anyone has been arrested in connection with the incident.

“Dallas Police are investigating an incident near the Omni Hotel and Kay Bailey Hutchinson Convention Center. Please avoid this area,” Dallas police posted on X. “A family reunification center has been established at Dallas Police Headquarters, 1400 Botham Jean Blvd.”

Videos shared on social media showed people running across the streets shouting about an active shooter.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information