‘Death to IDF’: Alarming anti-Israel graffiti in St Louis suburb; cars burnt amid ‘hate crime’ probe

Anti-Israel graffiti, including ‘Death to IDF’ messages, were discovered in Clayton in St Louis, Missouri, early on Tuesday. Officials are investigating the antisemitic act, calling it a ‘hate crime’. Police also confirmed that several cars were burned in the area. Several cars were burned in Clayton, St Louis on Tuesday(X/StopAntisemitism )

As photos from the scene surfaced on social media, officers responded to the 7500 block of Westmoreland Avenue at around 3 AM local time. They found heavily damaged vehicles, many burned. Authorities are now suspecting that the fire was intentionally set, the Clayton Police Department noted in a statement. However, no injuries have been reported.

“Investigation into Suspicious Fire and Hate Crime Ongoing CLAYTON, MO - The Clayton Police Department continues to investigate a suspicious fire in the 7500 block of Westmoreland Avenue early this morning,” the police department said in a press release.

“We believe the victim in this incident, a Clayton resident, was specifically targeted. There are no indications of any further threat to the community. The FBI and the St. Louis Regional Bomb and Arson Unit have been requested to assist with the investigation.”

‘Death to IDF’

KMOV reported that the phrase ‘Death to the IDF’ was written on the roadway, referring to the Israel Defense Forces. Another portion of the graffiti included a threat against an unidentified person, the report added.

Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights Harmeet Dhillon referred to the incident as ‘car bombings’.

“I’ve been briefed about the reported car bombings in St. Louis and alleged antisemitic vandalism. Our PDAAG @JesusOseteDOJ has been in touch with the US Attorney for EDMo. Our office intends to hold the perpetrators accountable for these violent acts,” she posted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“StopAntisemitism is outraged by the vile arson attack targeting the family of a lone IDF soldier in Clayton, Missouri. This is a a clear act of antisemitic hate meant to intimidate and terrorize. We demand that those responsible be swiftly identified & prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” StopAntisemitism tweeted.