December US visa bulletin: Key deadlines for applicants released, relief for Indians as EB-1, EB-2 dates move forward

The Department of State has published the US visa bulletin for December. This bulletin outlines the deadlines for Final Action Dates and Dates for Filing Applications for immigrant visa applicants, detailing when they should submit their required documents to the National Visa Center, based on requests received by November 3. In December, the Final Action Dates for Indian applicants have progressed: EB-1 to March 15, 2022, EB-2 to May 15, 2013, and EB-3 to September 22, 2013, with unchanged Dates for Filing Applications.

The “Final Action Dates” tables must be used by those wishing to submit an application for modification of status with USCIS, apart from when the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) website specifies otherwise.

US visa bulletin key dates here: Indians get relief

The US visa bulletin outlines the deadlines for Final Action Dates and Dates for Filing Applications for immigrant visa applicants, detailing when they should submit their required documents to the National Visa Center.

In the December US Visa bulletin, there are notable progressions for employment-based applicants from India.

Employer-sponsored EB-1 and EB-2 categories represent two of the most prevalent pathways for entering the US and ultimately obtaining green cards.

For Indian applicants in the EB-1 category, the Final Action Date has progressed by 1 month, now set at March 15, 2022.

For Indian applicants in the EB-2 category, the Final Action Date has moved forward by 1 month and 14 days, with a cut-off date of May 15, 2013.

For Indian applicants in the EB-3 category, the Final Action Date has advanced by 1 month, with a cut-off date of September 22, 2013.

Filing applications dates

The Dates for Filing Applications remain the same for the EB-1 category, with a cut-off date of April 15, 2023; the Filing Dates for the EB-2 category are unchanged, with a cut-off date of December 1, 2013; and the Filing Dates for the EB-3 category also remain unchanged, with a cut-off date of August 15, 2014.

The Filing Date for the 5th Unreserved category continues to be April 1, 2022. Current immigrants should begin preparing their Adjustment of Status cases. If they have an AOS application pending with USCIS, it will not be processed until the Final Action date is current.

Individuals seeking immigrant visas with a priority date that predates the application date listed in the chart are permitted to gather and submit the necessary documents to the National Visa Center of the Department of State, after receiving a notification from the National Visa Center that includes comprehensive instructions.

For an oversubscribed category, the application date refers to the priority date of the first applicant who is unable to provide documentation to the National Visa Center for an immigrant visa. When a category is marked as “current,” all applicants within that category are eligible to file, irrespective of their priority date.

