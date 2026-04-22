‘Deliberate act’: 5 injured after man plows vehicle into Northeast Philadelphia police station; shocking video emerges

A shocking footage of the crash has surfaced on social media. The video shows the driver plowing into the police station even as people were standing nearby.

The car drove completely into the precinct lobby, with debris scattered across the area, NBC10 reported.

As many as five people were hospitalized after a vehicle crashed through a police station in Northeast Philadelphia . The incident took place on Tuesday, April 21, at the 2nd District police building along Castor Avenue.

Netizens reacted to the chilling video. “I really hope he's not found to be mentally ill, let him serve his time,” one user commented. “I’m sure he will get a desk appearance ticket if he’s black or illegal,” wrote a user, while another said, “Philly is run by idiots. Cop shop should have concrete and steel bollards to prevent this exact occurrence.”

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“Philadelphia police. The heart of woke and DEI. Idiots,” said a user, while another commented, “They’ll release him with no bail.” One wrote, “I wonder if this idiot regrets doing that yet.”

‘An absolute deliberate act’ According to Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel, officers initially responded to a disturbance involving a man and his father around 11:45 am. Officers handled the situation and then resumed patrol.

However, after a while, the same man drove southbound on Castor Avenue and crashed his vehicle into the lobby of the 2nd District station. Five people who were inside the lobby waiting for service at the time were injured. They were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment, Bethel said.

The driver exited the car after the crash and was taken into custody. Bethel said that the incident was “a deliberate act.” "It is clearly an absolute deliberate act," Bethel said during a news conference.

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According to a witness, the driver initially tried to run from the scene, but was tackled and arrested.

Amid an ongoing investigation, Castor Avenue remains closed in the area, 6 ABC reported.