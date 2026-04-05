Todd Landry: 5 things to know about Louisiana man accused of plowing car into 15 during Lao New Year parade

A man named Todd Landry, of Jeanerette, Louisiana, has been charged after at least 15 people were injured, some critically, after he drove into a crowd of parade-goers at the Louisiana Lao New Year Festival in Iberia Parish on Saturday, March 4. The incident took place about 2:30 p.m. local time on the corner of Savannaket Street and Melancon Road, according to ABC News. Todd Landry: 5 things to know about Louisiana man accused of plowing into 15 at Lao New Year parade (Unsplash - representational image)

Five things to know about Todd Landry Here are five things we know about Landry so far:

Landry, 57, has been charged with driving while impaired, 18 counts of first-degree negligent injuring, careless operation, and open container.

- According to state police, Landry showed signs of impairment.

- A breath sample indicated a blood alcohol content of 0.137 percent, which is nearly twice the legal limit, according to Newsweek.

The Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office has said that the crash did not appear to be intentional. Rebecca Melancon, a public information officer for the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Department (IPSD), told Newsweek, "Based on the preliminary investigation, this does not appear to be an intentional act.”

Landry has been booked into the Iberia Parish jail. The Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office is the lead investigating agency in the case. The event where the tragedy took place was advertised online as a three-day festival celebrating Lao culture with "authentic food, live music, traditional dance, monks' blessings, and water festivities." After the incident, Acadian Ambulance dispatched ten ambulances and two helicopters to the scene.

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While 11 patients were transported by ground, two were airlifted. At least four people were reported to be in critical condition. The injured people were taken to hospitals in Lafayette for treatment.

Louisiana Lao New Year Festival said in a statement on Facebook, “We are profoundly saddened by the news of the incident near the festival grounds. We are awaiting additional details from authorities as they become available. All security resources have been redirected to the scene, and we currently do not have security personnel available due to the circumstances. In the interest of public safety, tonight’s festival music programs will be canceled (no live concerts, no alcohol sales). Vendors will remain open until 9:00 PM.”

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It added, “We are praying for the victims and for their families during this difficult time. As of now, and if security resources are restored for tomorrow (Sunday) we will reopen only the religious services of the festival, and vendors will stay open.”