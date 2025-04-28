Lapu Lapu Day festival tragedy: Musicians who performed break silence, ‘Outraged and speechless’

Musicians who performed at the Filipino festival in Vancouver on Saturday have broken their silence on the Lapu Lapu Day festival attack, in which at least 11 people died after Kai-Ji Adam Lo, 30, allegedly mowed down a crowd. Lo is facing eight counts of second-degree murder so far. VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA - APRIL 27: People attend the candlelight vigil near the scene where a car drove into a crowd of people during the Lapu Lapu Festival on April 27, 2025 in Vancouver, Canada. (Photo by Andrew Chin / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

What are the musicians saying?

Vancouver native Kaya Ko kicked off the Lapu Lapu Day block party’s main stage performances hours before the tragedy. “May these souls rest in peace and power, ascending back Home into the Spirit world, into the arms of God, Spirit, Bahala, Diwata,” Ko wrote in an Instagram post.

“Words lack and yet I have seen and shared countless touching posts by leaders, groups, businesses and individuals that have deeply moved my soul and held me like the arms of a mother through the heart-wrenching waves of grief, sorrow, anger and disbelief that have been washing through us all,” she added.

After Ko, R&B singer Nikkaela took the main stage. “I’m outraged and speechless. People who were at Lapu Lapu I hope that you are safe and that you are well and okay. Praying for all of those affected by this and praying for you with my whole heart,” the singer said in a statement, according to the New York Post.

Nigerian-born singer Sade Awele, who was one of the performers, said, “I am lost for words because this was such a beautiful celebration of Filipino culture and it brought the Vancouver community together in a very special way. Been in tears since I found out.”

“To my Filipino friends, please let me know how I can support during this time. Just in shock,” Awele added.

Black Eyed Peas singer apl.de.ap, whose real name is Allan Pineda Lindo, revealed that he left the stage just minutes before the attack. “I had just finished performing and left the stage minutes before it happened,” he said on Instagram.

“It’s hard to describe the shock and the heaviness we feel,” he added.

Singer Wavyfay said there was a “vibrant joyful atmosphere” when she performed, but the memory was left “stained at the hands of another human being.”

Filipino BC, the group that put on the festival, wrote on Instagram, “To our community, we are still finding the words to express the deep heartbreak brought on by this senseless tragedy. We are devastated for the families and victims.”