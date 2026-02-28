Demi Moore short hair at Milan fashion show sparks wig buzz; ‘daring transformation’

Moore was seen in a head to toe leather outfit, wearing shades, and sporting a short haircut. One person shared visuals of the actor who was recently seen opposite Margaret Qualley in The Substance , and wrote “Actress Demi Moore stuns fans with her new look.”

Photos of Moore from the event have gone viral and have even sparked speculations about whether the actor is using a wig.

Demi Moore has been a Hollywood icon known for her roles in movies like Striptease and Ghost. However, a recent appearance at the Milan Fashion Week fashion show event has sparked a conversation about her appearance, with many talking about her short hair.

Another page shared a clip and wrote “Demi Moore, 63, sparked major reactions online after showing up to a Gucci fashion show in Milan with a dramatically different look.”

Others also commented on her look. “Demi Moore looks sensational with short(er) hair…,” one person wrote on X. Another lauded her bob cut, writing “THE BOB!!!! demi moore the woman that you are. she’s eating the gucci FW26 up”.

Notably, fans had seen Moore with short hair back when she was playing Molly Jensen in Ghost. “Demi Moore with short hair was something else,” one person remarked, reminiscing her look from back in the day.

However, Moore's recent appearance sparked discussions about whether she was wearing a wig. “RIP to Demi Moore's iconic long hair? She just crashed Milan Fashion Week in head-to-toe leather and a sharp, wet-look bob for Demna’s Gucci debut! Wig or real chop? See the daring transformation,” one page remarked.

Demi Moore wearing wig? Here's the truth Despite the claim, there is nothing to suggest that Moore was wearing a wig.

Grok has fact-checked such claims saying “She debuted a wet-look bob haircut (confirmed by her stylist Dimitris Giannetos on IG—not a wig), head-to-toe black leather, oversized shades, and carried her dog Pilaf.”

Giannetos said “I wanted to give Demi Moore a major transformation for the first show of Demna at Gucci. I wanted to highlight Demi’s beautiful personality through the hair…iconic, fabulous, edgy, but at the same time, effortless,” as per Vogue.

Demi Moore on Ozempic? Truth behind claims Moore's appearance has also sparked speculations about her using Ozempic, the weight-loss drug. “Demi Moore - another Hollywood Ozempic body,” one person wrote on X. Another said “Is there anyone not on Ozempic in Hollywood, why are they all aspiring to this painfully thin look in 2026. It's now something non celebs are trying. Thought it was Posh Spice at first but it's Demi Moore.”

Yet another remarked “HOLLYWOOD OZEMPIC DEMI MOORE. NOT ATTRACTIVE. SICK LOOKING.”

Despite the speculation and the social media judgment, Moore has not confirmed taking Ozempic. Many criticized those slamming the actor. “Calling Demi Moore an “Ozempic victim” says more about our obsession with policing women’s bodies than it does about her appearance — especially when she’s 63 and still commanding the spotlight at a Gucci show,” a person wrote.

Grok also fact-checked the speculations saying “No evidence or public admissions from Demi Moore that she's used Ozempic or similar GLP-1 drugs. Her recent slimmer appearance has sparked heavy speculation in media and among fans (including today's Milan Fashion Week look), but she's consistently credited fitness, yoga, clean eating, and role prep for her physique. No Hollywood injections confirmed.”