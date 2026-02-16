DHS shuts down as US govt battles funds crunch amid disagreement over ICE raids

The Donald Trump administration has announced beginning of the shutdown procedures for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) as the funding from the Congress expires on Monday midnight. A view of the sign in front of US Homeland Security Department in South East Washington, D.C., U.S. February 15, 2026. REUTERS/Ken Cedeno (REUTERS)

The latest shutdown is the third time when parts of the US government shut down in the last six months. With the latest shutdown, several federal workers in the US are likely to miss paychecks.

The shutdown is expected to last for weeks as the Congress goes on a recess with no agreement on the Democratic demands to enact a new limit on the tactics by immigration officers in sight.

While most DHS functions are set to affect with the latest development, the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement, US Customs and Border Protection and the Transportation Security Administration will continue to operate, according to the Associated Press.

As a result, immigration raids, citizenship processing, airport security, cybersecurity and Coast Guard activities will continue its operations during the shutdown.

While the shutdown came into effect on Saturday, the DHS staff have been asked to report to work and begin an “orderly shutdown” on their next regularly scheduled shift.

Disagreement over Democrats' demands The disagreement between the White House and the Democrats continued over the list of demands over limiting ICE activities. The Democrats have demanded the ICE agents to have body cameras and judicial warrants, forbid the use of masks and expand the provision for individuals to sue DHS for alleged misconduct.

The Democrats have said they will not help approve more money to the DHS until the new limits are placed on federal agents after the killings of Alex Pretti and Renee Good in Minneapolis last month.

Though the White House has been negotiating with the Democrats, the two sides have failed to reach a deal. The Democrats are expected to prepare a revised list of demands and send it to the White House.