Detonator was found on Trump shooter’s body, may have been connected to explosives in car: report

A remote detonator was reportedly found on the body of Thomas Matthew Crooks, the 20-year-old man who tried to assassinate Donald Trump at his Pennsylvania rally. Crooks opened fire, injuring the former president and two other people. He also shot dead firefighter Corey Comperatore, before being killed by Secret Service snipers. Detonator was found on Trump shooter Thomas Matthew Crooks' body; report (Bethel Park School District via AP)

An image published by Pittsburgh's WPXI shows the detonator, a rectangular grey device that looks like a TV remote control. The photo shows the object lying next to Crooks’ mobile phone.

As per earlier reports, explosive materials, ammunition and a bulletproof vest were found inside the gunman’s car by FBI agents investigating the case. According to CNN, the bombs were linked to the detonator. Crooks’ car was parked not far from the grounds where Trump’s rally was being held.

Several netizens reacted to the above X post shared by Amy Mek. “The transmitter was obviously for the bomb, he had in his car,” one user wrote. “To trigger the explosives found in his car?” another questioned. “As more info comes out, you can say the fbi found nothing on his phone,” one user said, while another wrote, “they did say he had a detonator for the explosives they found in his van??? maybe”.

The FBI reportedly went through Crooks’ cellphone and laptop, and searched his car and home. More than 100 people have been interviewed. However, why Crooks planned to kill Trump remains unclear.

Secret Service under fire

The Secret Service has come under fire for failing to protect the former president. The backlash only increased after Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle offered an unconvincing explanation for not putting the guard on the roof from where Crooks opened fire.

Cheatle blamed a “sloped roof” for not putting a sniper team on the building. “That building in particular has a sloped roof at its highest point. And so, you know, there’s a safety factor that would be considered there that we wouldn’t want to put somebody up on a sloped roof,” Cheatle told ABC News.

“And so, you know, the decision was made to secure the building, from inside,” she added.