Dick Cheney's funeral set for this week: Date, time, speaker list and more

Dick Cheney died of complications of pneumonia and cardiac and vascular disease on November 3. He was 84. A funeral service for the former US vice president is set for this week, with George W. Bush, whom he served under from 2001 to 2009, among key attendees. While information about a potential burial has yet to be revealed, the memorial will take place in Washington, DC. From date and time to the speaker list, here's all you need to know about the service: File photo of former Vice President Dick Cheney(AP)

When and where is Dick Cheney's funeral?

Cheney's funeral will take place at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, DC, at 11 am ET on Thursday, November 20, according to USA Today. The service will be private, meaning only those with an invitation will be permitted to attend. Tight security measures are expected to be in place for staff and guests, per the outlet. However, the public can watch the funeral online.

Who is on the speaker list for Dick Cheney's funeral?

About a dozen individuals are set to speak at Cheney's funeral service, including his daughter, Liz Cheney, and his grandchildren. Former President Bush, who mourned his death in an emotional Facebook statement, will also speak.

Shortly after the news of Cheney's death broke, Bush wrote: “The death of Richard B. Cheney is a loss to the nation and a sorrow to his friends. Laura and I will remember Dick Cheney for the decent, honorable man that he was. History will remember him as among the finest public servants of his generation – a patriot who brought integrity, high intelligence, and seriousness of purpose to every position he held.”

Others on the speaker list are: The Rev. Randolph Marshall Hollerith, dean of Washington National Cathedral; Dr. Jonathan Reiner, Professor of Medicine and Surgery, George Washington University School of Medicine & Health Sciences; and Pete Williams, Former Assistant Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs and former NBC News Justice Correspondent.