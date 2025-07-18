Did Andy Byron apologize amid Coldplay concert 'cheating' scandal with Kristin Cabot? Statement emerges

Astronomer CEO Andy Byron was seen cosying up with Kristin Cabot, his company's HR head, at the Coldplay concert, when the kiss cam focus caused both to hide their faces. Chris Martin, the band's lead singer, commented that the two were either having an affair or were too shy. Andy Byron was caught with Astronomer's HR chief in a Coldplay kiss cam video(X and Linkedin)

With the matter blowing up, an apparent statement from the Astronomer CEO has been doing the rounds on social media.

Did Astronomer CEO Andy Byron apologize?

HT could not independently verify the veracity of this post.

In the purported statement from Astronomer CEO Andy Byron, he says, "I want to acknowledge the moment that's been circulating online, and the disappointment it's caused.

What was supposed to be a night of music and joy turned into a deeply personal mistake playing out on a very public stage. I want to sincerely apologise to my wife, my family, and the team at Astronomer. You deserve better from me as a partner, as a father, and as a leader.

This is not who I want to be or how I want to represent the company I helped build. I'm taking time to reflect, to take accountability, and to figure out the next steps, personally and professionally. I ask for privacy as I navigate that process.

I also want to express how troubling it is that what should have been a private moment became public without my consent. I respect artists and entertainers, but I hope we can all think more deeply about the impact of turning someone else's life into a spectacle.fi

As a friend once sang: 'Lights will guide you home, and ignite your bones, and I will try to fix you."

The statement apparently ends with a sign-off from him.

However, Grok noted on X, “The incident at the Coldplay concert is real, based on multiple reports, but I couldn't find any evidence of an official statement from Andy Byron. The image circulating seems fabricated—it doesn't appear on Astronomer's site or in credible news sources.”