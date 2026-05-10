Did authorities downplay Mexico ties in Nancy Guthrie case? Ex-lieutenant's shocking theory, ‘Great deal of effort…’

Dave Smith, a retired lieutenant with the Arizona Department of Public Safety and a law enforcement consultant, told Fox News Digital that authorities may have downplayed alleged Mexico ties in the Nancy Guthrie case to keep feds off it. This comes after FBI Director Kash Patel alleged that the FBI was “kept out of the investigation” for days.

FILE - An ever-growing collection of yellow flowers and notes sit at the home of Nancy Guthrie, the missing mother of "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie, on March 6, 2026, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rebecca Noble, File)(AP)

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Smith noted that the man who was caught on surveillance footage from Nancy’s Nest doorbell camera appeared to be wearing his holstered pistol "Mexican carry" style.

"My first thought is always Mexico in a major crime, because it's a great haven, and it's hard for us to follow up on," Smith said. "But in this case, obviously there was somebody was taken with intent. And I think that that's why we need to wonder, perhaps, was she taken to Mexico?"

Read More | Nancy Guthrie case: Expert says blood outside Tucson home gives away chilling detail about kidnapping, ‘She’s clearly…’

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{{^usCountry}} "My personal theory is, if Mexico was suspected, that would make it a federal investigation," Smith added. "There seemed to be a great deal of effort to keep the feds out of this case. And the best way to do it was to deny any possibility of interstate or international transport of the person's body or kidnapped." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "My personal theory is, if Mexico was suspected, that would make it a federal investigation," Smith added. "There seemed to be a great deal of effort to keep the feds out of this case. And the best way to do it was to deny any possibility of interstate or international transport of the person's body or kidnapped." {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Smith noted that Nancy’s neighborhood is just about 60 miles from the border town of Nogales. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Smith noted that Nancy’s neighborhood is just about 60 miles from the border town of Nogales. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "You cross that border, on the Arizona side, it's a small town, relatively small town," he said. "You cross that border, it's major urban area, 300,000 people." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "You cross that border, on the Arizona side, it's a small town, relatively small town," he said. "You cross that border, it's major urban area, 300,000 people." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Smith added that this could make it easier to blend in. Alleged Mexico ties in the Nancy Guthrie case {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Smith added that this could make it easier to blend in. Alleged Mexico ties in the Nancy Guthrie case {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A couple of notes about Nancy were sent to TMZ by a person who claimed that they saw her in Mexico. The first note was received on Monday morning, April 6, the same day Savannah Guthrie returned to the ‘Today’ show. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A couple of notes about Nancy were sent to TMZ by a person who claimed that they saw her in Mexico. The first note was received on Monday morning, April 6, the same day Savannah Guthrie returned to the ‘Today’ show. {{/usCountry}}

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The person sent a second letter saying, "I Saw her alive with them in the state of Sonora Mexico."

Read More | Savannah Guthrie delivers emotional Easter message amid search for mom Nancy, ‘Cruel injury of not knowing…’ | Video

Sonora, a large Mexican state, borders Arizona and parts of New Mexico.

In the first note, however, the sender said of Nancy that "she is dead."

Authorities were reportedly not convinced that the notes were legit.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sumanti Sen ...Read More Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches. Read Less

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