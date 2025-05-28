Did British Royals just take a side in the US vs Canada trade war? King Charles III's speech has the answer

King Charles III warned that Canada now sits at a “critical moment” because of Donald Trump’s ongoing trade war and his frequent threats to invade the country. The monarch's speech came amid ongoing tensions with the United States, as Trump has repeatedly suggested annexing Canada. During his visit to Canada, King Charles III emphasizes the need for national resilience amid changing U.S. relations, calling for mutual respect and highlighting Canada's values.(AFP)

“Many Canadians are feeling anxious and worried about the drastically changing world around them. Fundamental change is always unsettling,” Charles said, switching between English and French as he addressed lawmakers in Ottawa. The monarch’s visit, his first since his cancer diagnosis.

He expressed that the Canda was facing a “critical moment” in country's history. “Democracy, pluralism, the rule of law, self determination and freedom are values that Canadians hold dear and one which the government is determined to protect,” he said.

“The system of open global trade, that while not perfect, has helped to deliver prosperity for Canadians for decades is changing. Canada’s relationships with partners is also changing,” Charles added, seemingly alluding to Trump’s continued threats and inflammatory rhetoric.

King Charles just love-bombing Canada amid Trump trade war

The monarch also noted that Prime Minister Mark Carney and President Trump “have begun defining a new economic and security relationship,” and called the effort one “rooted in mutual respect and founded on common interests to deliver transformational benefits for both sovereign nations.”

Notably, King Charles and Queen Camilla arrived at the Senate of Canada Building in a horse-drawn carriage and were greeted with a Royal Salute.

“Every time I come to Canada, a little more of Canada seeps into my bloodstream and from there straight to my heart,” Charles said in parliament speech. “I’ve always had the greatest admiration for Canada’s unique identity which is recognized across the world for bravery and sacrifice in defense of national values and for the diversity and kindness of Canadians.”

Former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who wore green and orange sneakers with his suit, listened as Charles praised Canada’s resilience and character.

Charles ended his remarks by calling Canada a “force for good” in the world: “As the anthem reminds us: The true north is indeed strong and free.”