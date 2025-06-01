Did Cory Booker do a Musk-style Nazi salute at California Democrat convention? Video emerges

Sen Cory Booker appeared to do an Elon Musk-like Nazi salute at the California Democratic convention on Saturday. The 56-year-old addressed a group of delegates at the convention, invoking the famous words of late civil rights icon John Lewis, asking voters to get into ‘some good trouble’. Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., speaks at the California Democratic Party's 2025 State Convention(AP)

However, several social media users pointed out that Booker ended his speech with a Nazi-salute like gesture. The New Jersey lawmaker is yet to address the now-viral claims.

Reacting to Booker's gesture, one social media user wrote: “I'm literally shaking right now. Cory Booker is literally Hitler. I can't wait for fake news to cover this as extensively as they did Elon when gave his heart out to everyone!”

“Cory Booker does a NAZl SALUTE at the California Democratic Convention HOLY CRAP! LITERALLY HlTLER!” another one added.

Booker, who delivered a 25-hour speech on the Senate floor, last month called on people to find out what they can do to push back on President Donald Trump's agenda.

“I think the Democratic Party lost a lot of elections because people didn't believe that they cared about them. So let's stop worrying about the politics and get more focused on the people,” Booker said.

After the event, Booker said he was reluctant to tell people the exact tactics to use, citing civil rights activists like the late John Lewis. He said creativity has a role to play.

“I know one thing it's not is sitting down and doing nothing and just watching on TV and getting stuck in a state of sedentary agitation,” he said. “Everybody has to be taking measures to put the pressure on to change.”

Booker, who ran unsuccessfully for president in 2020, said after the event that he was focused on running for reelection to the Senate in 2026 and that 2028 “will take care of itself.”

(With inputs from AP)