Did DeCarlos Brown Jr say 'I got that white girl' before killing Iryna Zarutska? Here's the truth

Following the release of the CCTV footage of DeCarlos Brown slitting Iryna Zarutska's throat in the Charlotte transit line, a claim about Brown's alleged words before the murder has gone viral. A section of the internet claims that Brown says, 'I got this white girl,' before murdering Zarutska.

The claim has gone viral amid the shocking murder of Zarutska, a Ukrainuan refugee, on August 22. Attempting to frame the murder as an act of racial violence, many allege that Brown was motivated by racial hatred, and said, 'I got the white girl,' after killing Zarutska. However, there is no evidence to substantiate the claims. Police have not commented on the motive of Brown Jr behind the killing.

The CCTV footage of the light-rail coach does not have any sound, so it is impossible to determine with certainty what DeCarlos Brown Jr said before the killing. Despite that, the claim was shared on social media, with an attempt to give a racial violence twist to the incident.

Here are some of the posts:

"This was clearly a racist anti-white attack. The man who murdered Iryna Zarutska clearly says "I got that white girl, I got that white girl." You should be outraged, said one user.

“Look at the shear TERROR THIS MONSTER INFLECTED before he executed her.. He repeated said…. I got that white girl…. This was pure RACISM…. Period, I hate racism with a passion,” wrote another.

“After being stabbed by a man with dozens of criminal convictions, Iryna Zarutska died scared and alone. No one came to help her. They left her to die alone. This was clearly an anti-white attack as he said: “I got that white girl, I got that white girl,” wrote another.

The video shows Brown seated behind Iryna Zarutska on the train. Investigators revealed that she boarded the train after Brown and sat in front of him. There was no interaction between the two, when Brown suddenly got up, took out a pocketknife, and slit Zarutska's throat. The incident leaves her in shock, before she collapses and falls off the seat.

DeCarlos Brown Criminal Records Revealed

DeCarlos Brown Jr’s criminal past is under intense scrutiny after the murder of Iryna Zarutska. Records show a decade-long cycle of arrests, including felony larceny in 2011, armed robbery and threats in 2013-14 for which he served five years, and multiple domestic violence incidents in 2021-22.

Released in 2020, he was later arrested in January 2025 for abusing 911 calls with delusional claims but was freed without bail. His mother sought psychiatric help as he grew violent, and doctors diagnosed schizophrenia. His record spans from a 2007 juvenile arrest to the August 22 murder charge.