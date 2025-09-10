Iryna Zarutska murder: New video shows bystanders' shocking reaction to DeCarlos Brown Jr's actions
Iryna Zarutska's stabbing suspect, DeCarlos Brown Jr, was charged with murder, the Justice Department confirmed on Tuesday
Iryna Zarutska's stabbing suspect, DeCarlos Brown Jr, was charged with murder, the Justice Department confirmed on Tuesday. He has been accused of fatally attacking the Ukrainian refugee on a North Carolina commuter train last month and can potentially face the death penalty.
This comes as several Republicans question why Brown Jr was let go despite 14 prior criminal arrests. Last week, a video surfaced showing the attack on Zarutska.
In the clip, the Ukrainian refugee could be seen entering a light-rail train in August. She took a seat in front of Brown. Minutes later, the suspect pulled a pocketknife and slashed her in the neck, officials said. She immediately collapsed.
Read More: What was Decarlos Brown Jr's motive behind killing Iryna Zarutska? Did he suffer from schizophrenia?
Now, social media users pointed out that the bystanders ‘did nothing’ to protect Zarutska. A screenshot posted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter, showed a person shooting a video as Brown Jr attacked her.
“Just watched the full video of the savage who attacked the woman on that train in Charlotte. Not a single person offered her assistance. Not a one. Not one single person,” Newsmax host Todd Starnes tweeted.
Meanwhile, Attorney General Pam Bondi said that authorities will seek the maximum penalty.
Read More: Iryna Zarutska murder: Decarlos Brown Jr. once asked cops to investigate ‘man-made material’ inside his body
“Iryna Zarutska was a young woman living the American dream — her horrific murder is a direct result of failed soft-on-crime policies that put criminals before innocent people. We will seek the maximum penalty for this unforgivable act of violence — he will never again see the light of day as a free man," Bondi wrote.
“Americans have to feel safe in the in the cities that they live in,” Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said on Fox News. “And this is a stark example of how leftist liberal policies are failing.”
Zarutska had been living in a bomb shelter in Ukraine before coming to to the US to escape the war, according to relatives, who described her as determined to build a safer life.