Did Erika Kirk delete posts amid Candace Owens beef over Charlie Kirk? Truth behind viral claims

This comes amid a row with conservative podcaster Candace Owens, who has levelled allegations against Erika about her husband, Charlie Kirk. However, there is no verified reporting confirming that Kirk deleted posts in connection with her public dispute with Owens.

The original post he amplified read, “LOL. Only took her 5 months.” The implication circulating online was that Erika Kirk had deleted posts months after the death of her husband, conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

Speculation erupted on X after podcast host Baron Coleman reshared a screenshot of a Facebook page under the name “Erika Frantzve” that displayed the message “no posts available,” adding the caption: “she’s gone dark.”

Confusion over Facebook pages? The viral claim appears to hinge on the Facebook name “Erika Frantzve,” understood to be Kirk’s maiden name.

Several users in the replies pushed back. One commenter wrote, “So we’re just lying now,” sharing a screenshot of Erika Kirk’s verified Facebook page that still included posts featuring Charlie Kirk.

“Why can people leave reviews on people? Are they customers or what?” one user asked. Another wrote, “I’m a little confused. Is she back to her maiden name?” A separate comment speculated about her marriage, writing, “She has shown that it evidently was not a good marriage.”

The screenshots circulating online do not independently confirm that posts were deleted. Differences in profile names, account types, privacy settings, or inactive pages could explain the “no posts available” message.

It is also unclear whether the page under the maiden name is an active or official account associated with Kirk.

The Owens-Kirk feud The online speculation comes amid an escalating rift between Erika Kirk and Candace Owens following Charlie Kirk’s death in 2025.

Owens has publicly advanced multiple theories about the circumstances surrounding his death, including alleging foreign involvement and questioning leadership within Turning Point USA (TPUSA), though she has not provided publicly verifiable evidence to substantiate those claims.

More recently, Owens has accused Erika Kirk of similar issues and has made remarks about her marriage to Charlie, referencing the placement of a wedding photograph visible in the background of online content.