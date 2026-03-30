Did Erika Kirk send cease-and-desist letter to Druski over skit? Why is the comedian under fire? Controversy explained
Rumors are rife that Erika Kirk has hit comedian Druski with a cease-and-desist letter after he mocked her in a skit. Here's what we know about the controversy.
Rumors are rife that Erika Kirk has hit comedian Druski with a cease-and-desist letter after he poked fun at her in a viral skit on Instagram. The claims stemmed from a now-deleted post by journalist Zellie Imani, which claimed that Charlie Kirk’s wife was “gearing up to sue” Druski, whose real name is Drew Desbordes.
Newsweek reported that when the outlet reached out to Druski, a representative for the comedian responded, “Any claim that a cease and desist was issued to Druski is absolutely false.”
The Erika Kirk-Druski controversy explained
Druski posted a two-minute sketch on X on Wednesday evening, and by the next morning, it had 22 million views. By Thursday night, the clip had 80 million views, and by Saturday, 163 million on X alone. In under 24 hours, Instagram added another 3.4 million likes.
The skit was captioned “How Conservative Women in America act.”
Druski never said Erika’s name in the skit. However, he painted his skin, wore a white suit, blue contact lenses and blond locks. His skit started with “Erika” dancing as pyrotechnics went off around her – a reminder of her husband Charlie’s memorial service.
Erika was previously trolled after she took the stage at her husband’s memorial service to music and pyrotechnics. The flashy display at an event meant for mourning became a topic of intense online debate, with many criticizing Erika for her entrance, and the organizers for the fireworks.
Read More | Was Erika Kirk raised by a single mother? What we know about her childhood as Candace Owens makes new claims
Following the backlash, Kirk spokesman Andrew Kolvet explained why the fireworks were used. Responding to the criticism, Kolvet, who served as executive producer of The Charlie Kirk Show, wrote on X, “Because our staff loves the effect. They see it as one of our event signatures. And most importantly, Charlie loved it. We do not grieve the way the world grieves. We refuse to let the evil that killed Charlie rob us of our joy in remembering his incredible life and legacy.”
In Druski’s skit, “Erika” then answered questions from reporters about the Iran war in imitation of White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt. Druski also mocked Erika’s body language from a December CBS News town hall, during which her intense stare was called out by critics.
Read More | Druski's ‘Erika Kirk parody’ leaves social media in splits: ‘MAGA meltdown incoming’; watch
“I serve a righteous God, and that is why we say our prayers. We are all his children, and when I say children, I mean the holy blessed Trinity, which is why I hold the Bible,” Druski said in the video.
“We have to protect all men in America, especially the white men in America. Those are the ones we care about. Yes, because they are the ones who matter most,” he added.
Druski is being condemned
Many people called out Druski for the video, including Sen. Ted Cruz. He re-posted the video and wrote, “Beneath contempt.”
Conservative commentator Jon Root wrote, “What a despicable human being @druski is…Erika Kirk’s husband was brutally assassinated, their kids are now without a father, & Druski (and countless other lowlifes) make her the butt of their sick jokes over and over again.”
Meghan McCain wrote, “I do not understand why Erika Kirk - who saw her husband get brutally assassinated on live television is a target of such evil and cruelty. Why are you all doing this to her? Have she and her children not suffered enough? Some of you were literally birthed in hell”.
Tyler Robinson is accused of fatally shooting Charlie, 31, on September 10 during an appearance at a campus event in Utah. The shooting happened around 12:20 pm local time during a student Q&A at UVU in Orem.
Since Charlie’s death, Erika Kirk has often been subject to online trolling and even conspiracy theories. A key figure who has often been slammed for peddling these theories is Candace Owens, who recently sought to expose Erika’s upbringing and background in a new multi-part docuseries, Bride of Charlie.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSumanti Sen
Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches.Read More