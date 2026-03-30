Did Erika Kirk send cease-and-desist letter to Druski over skit? Why is the comedian under fire? Controversy explained

Druski posted a two-minute sketch on X on Wednesday evening, and by the next morning, it had 22 million views. By Thursday night, the clip had 80 million views, and by Saturday, 163 million on X alone. In under 24 hours, Instagram added another 3.4 million likes.

Newsweek reported that when the outlet reached out to Druski, a representative for the comedian responded, “Any claim that a cease and desist was issued to Druski is absolutely false.”

Rumors are rife that Erika Kirk has hit comedian Druski with a cease-and-desist letter after he poked fun at her in a viral skit on Instagram . The claims stemmed from a now-deleted post by journalist Zellie Imani, which claimed that Charlie Kirk’s wife was “gearing up to sue” Druski, whose real name is Drew Desbordes.

Druski never said Erika’s name in the skit. However, he painted his skin, wore a white suit, blue contact lenses and blond locks. His skit started with “Erika” dancing as pyrotechnics went off around her – a reminder of her husband Charlie’s memorial service.

Erika was previously trolled after she took the stage at her husband’s memorial service to music and pyrotechnics. The flashy display at an event meant for mourning became a topic of intense online debate, with many criticizing Erika for her entrance, and the organizers for the fireworks.

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Following the backlash, Kirk spokesman Andrew Kolvet explained why the fireworks were used. Responding to the criticism, Kolvet, who served as executive producer of The Charlie Kirk Show, wrote on X, “Because our staff loves the effect. They see it as one of our event signatures. And most importantly, Charlie loved it. We do not grieve the way the world grieves. We refuse to let the evil that killed Charlie rob us of our joy in remembering his incredible life and legacy.”

In Druski’s skit, “Erika” then answered questions from reporters about the Iran war in imitation of White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt. Druski also mocked Erika’s body language from a December CBS News town hall, during which her intense stare was called out by critics.

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“I serve a righteous God, and that is why we say our prayers. We are all his children, and when I say children, I mean the holy blessed Trinity, which is why I hold the Bible,” Druski said in the video.

“We have to protect all men in America, especially the white men in America. Those are the ones we care about. Yes, because they are the ones who matter most,” he added.