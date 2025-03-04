Did Gal Gadot decline to present Best Documentary Oscar to Pro-Palestinian film? Israeli actress breaks silence

Gal Gadot has reacted to the speculations that she “refused” to handover the Best Documentary Oscar to Pro-Palestinian film No Other Land during the Sunday's 97th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles. Gal Gadot makes a stunning arrival at the Oscars. The Wonder Woman star dazzles in a red strapless column gown. She paired it with a choker necklace. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Her reaction came after a widely shared social media post claimed that the Israeli actress abstained from presenting the documentary's award to No Other Land, which focuses on the suffering of Palestinians.

Her spokespersons, however, told Daily Mail that Gadot, who is Hollywood's most outspoken pro-Israel advocates, was never supposed to present Best Documentary and that the claims were completely unfounded.

Selena Gomez and Samuel L. Jackson presented the Best Documentary Oscar to No Other Land's director Basel Adra, who received jeers for his passionate criticism of US President Donald Trump's foreign policy toward the Israel-Palestine conflict.

‘Stop ethnic cleansing of the Palestinian people’; says Adra

During his acceptance speech, Adra opened up about the suffering of Gazans and said he hoped his two-month-old daughter “won't have to live the same life I do now.”

He went on to described his life as “always fearing settlers, violence, home demolitions and forcible displacements.”

Adra called it a “harsh reality” that they have been facing for decades.

He further urged the world leaders to act decisively to end the atrocities and the “ethnic cleansing of the Palestinian people.”

What's Trump's take on Gaza

Earlier, Trump stunned the world with revelation of his plans to make Gaza the Middle East's Riviera.

In February, he declared that he is determined to “buying and owning Gaza”.

According to him, US rebuilding would prevent Palestinians from agony and his move would generating thousands of jobs.

While he insisted that his plans were founded on humanitarian principles, his detractors and international leaders have expressed outrage, claiming that it amounts to “ethnic cleansing” of the Palestinians who live in Gaza.