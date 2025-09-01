Did Jaylen Warren secure extension with Steelers? Here's what we know

Returning back Jaylen Warren is expected to remain around Pittsburgh as he has committed to a two-year agreement with the Steelers, announced his agent, David Canter. Warren, who is in the last year of his current contract, will earn slightly more than $5.3 million in 2025. Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren, center, participates in the football team's OTA workout in Pittsburgh, Thursday, June 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)(AP)

Following his undrafted 2022 arrival, Warren has played 48 games for the Steelers during the regular season. He has 127 catches for 894 yards and 346 carries for 1,674 yards and six touchdowns. In two postseason games, he also has six catches for 35 yards and 10 carries for 44 yards.