Did Joe Biden just blame his re-election bid for son Hunter's conviction? ‘If I weren’t running…’

US President Joe Biden has reportedly held his re-election bid responsible for his son Hunter Biden's conviction on all three federal gun charges on Tuesday. The commander-in-chief made the claim despite the fact that his only living son's defense lawyers contributed to the breakdown of a sweetheart plea agreement that would have delayed the criminal proceeding last summer. U.S. President Joe Biden stands with his son Hunter Biden, who earlier in the day was found guilty on all three counts in his criminal gun charges trial, after President Biden arrived at the Delaware Air National Guard Base in New Castle, Delaware, U.S., June 11, 2024. REUTERS/Anna Rose Layden(REUTERS)

Expressing the concern that his political career has put a limelight on his family, 81-year-old Biden reportedly told one of his friends earlier this month, "If I weren't running for re-election, he would have gotten the plea deal," Politico reported.

The publication additionally stated that last week, when Biden was in France honoring the 80th anniversary of D-Day, the POTUS asked relatives for details on his son's trial.

Biden learned about his son's guilty verdict while he was getting ready to make his statements on gun violence on Tuesday. Following the decision, Biden rushed to Wilmington, Delaware to meet his Hunter. He was pictured hugging his son in Delaware.

Also Read: Which prison could Hunter Biden be sent to? This cushy California facility with private wing may become his home

US President Joe Biden hugs his son Hunter Biden upon arrival at Delaware Air National Guard Base in New Castle, Delaware, on June 11, 2024, as he travels to Wilmington, Delaware.(AFP)

Will Joe Biden accept outcome of case?

First Lady Jill Biden, who joined Hunter almost every day of his trial, arrived too late in the court to hear the judgement on Tuesday.

A 12-member Delaware jury declared Hunter guilty on all three counts in federal gun case. Although the maximum sentence is unlikely to be imposed, Biden may spend up to 25 years in jail. The judge will announce the sentencing date later.

He was convicted of submitting misleading statements while purchasing a firearm, lying about information that a federally registered gun dealer is obligated to retain, and possessing a firearm while being addicted to a drug use.

Biden issued a statement following the verdict in which he expressed his love and support for Hunter and mentioned he will continue to respect the outcome of the case.

Recalling his last week statement wherein he said that he will not pardon Hunter of found guilty, Biden asserted that “I am the president, but I am also a dad.”

He expressed his and Jill's love for their son, adding that “we are so proud of the man he is today.”

"So many families who have had loved ones battle addiction understand the feeling of pride seeing someone you love come out the other side and be so strong and resilient in recovery. As I also said last week, I will accept the outcome of this case and will continue to respect the judicial process as Hunter considers an appeal," the president added.