Did Kiefer Sutherland threaten to kill LA rideshare driver before arrest? New details emerge

Actor Kiefer Sutherland allegedly threatened to kill an Uber driver during a late-night ride in Los Angeles, according to a report by the New York Post citing law enforcement sources. The alleged threat was made before police were called to the scene, following an argument inside the vehicle. Following the on-scene investigation, Sutherland was arrested on felony charges. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Officers were dispatched to the area of Sunset Boulevard and Fairfax Avenue around 12:15 am after the driver contacted 911 and reported that he had been assaulted.

When police arrived, they determined that Sutherland had allegedly made criminal threats and assaulted the driver.

What happened The incident occurred late Sunday night, per local time, after the 59-year-old Emmy-winning actor had dinner with a friend and booked an Uber Black to return home. During the ride, Sutherland allegedly asked the driver to pull over and let him out of the vehicle.

When the driver did not immediately comply, a heated exchange reportedly followed.

It was during this confrontation that Sutherland is accused of issuing a death threat, warning the driver to stop the car or face serious harm.

The driver later requested a translator when officers arrived at the scene. Authorities believed he may have spoken Russian or Armenian, according to the report.

Also Read: Marvel star Jeremy Renner accused of threatening to call ICE on Chinese filmmaker: ‘Immigration will be notified…’

Arrest, charges, and bail Following the on-scene investigation, Sutherland was arrested on felony charges for making a criminal threat. He was later released after posting $50,000 bail, the Post reported.

The actor has not publicly commented on the incident, and no statement from his representatives has been shared.

Read More: Jeremy Renner breaks silence on abuse allegations from ex-wife: ‘Truth gets lost…’

Sutherland has had past run-ins with the law. In 2009, he faced assault charges after allegedly head-butting fashion designer Jack McCullough at a New York City nightclub, leaving McCullough with a broken nose in three places, according to his representative. Prior to that, in 2007, Sutherland served 48 days in jail following a DUI arrest in California.

Authorities continue to investigate the current case, and no further updates have been released.