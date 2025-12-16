Did Nick Reiner lose his virginity to sex worker paid with money stolen from parents?

Nick Reiner once confessed to having lost his virginity to a sex worker, whom he paid using money he had stolen from his parents, Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner, several years before to his arrest related to their unfortunate killings, reported per Page Six. Nick Reiner admitted to losing his virginity to a sex worker, funded by stolen money from his parents.(Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Nick Reiner's bombshell admission

“I was just looking at the different [Craigslist] profiles, and this one [profile picture was] just an ass shot,” Reiner, 32, disclosed during the "Dopey" podcast in 2017.

“That’s the only thing that was her profile picture — and it had a number,” he continued. “I called her up when I was about 14 or something, and her going rate was about $200.”

He further mentioned that he received $200 from his parents, admitting that he did not inform his parents regarding the purpose of the funds.

Recounting the experience, Nick acknowledged that he did not find the woman appealing, yet he was indifferent to this fact because he “was young.”

Nick, who has a history of entering and exiting rehabilitation, confessed that he was inspired to reach out to a sex worker online by another patient from the outpatient rehab program.

Also Read: Nick Reiner looked ‘tweaked out’, his hotel room was covered in blood after Rob and Michele murder: Report

Nick Reiner's drug battle

Nick has undergone rehabilitation at least 17 times since the age of 15.

Following the murder of Rob and Michelle, Nick was taken into custody on murder charges. The duo was found fatally stabbed at their residence in Los Angeles.

He is presently detained at the Twin Towers Correctional Facility without the option of bail.

In the days preceding the deaths of Rob and Michele, it has been reported that the actor engaged in a fierce confrontation with Nick during Conan O’Brien’s Christmas party on Saturday.

A neighbor of the couple informed The Post on Monday that Nick had a background of violent behavior, yet they “never thought it would ever get to this point.”

Nick Reiner to appear in court

Reiner, 32, is scheduled to make his initial appearance at the Los Angeles Municipal Court at at 8:30 a.m. PT, where prosecutors are anticipated to file official charges against him.

Citing sources, NY POST reported that Nick and his parents got into a “very loud argument” on Saturday at Conan O'Brien's Christmas party, most likely as a result of the son's drug relapse and refusal to get help.