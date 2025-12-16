When Nick Reiner had a shocking outburst after being ‘sequestered’ in parents’ guest house, ‘Started punching out…’

When Nick Reiner had a shocking outburst after being ‘sequestered’ in parents’ guest house (REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci/File Photo)

Nick Reiner, who has been arrested in connection to the murders of his parents Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner, revealed details about his addiction issues in a 2018 episode of ‘Dopey,’ a podcast about the journey between addiction and recovery. He entered rehab for the first time around his 15th birthday, according to Parade. He had already done over a dozen stays in rehabilitation facilities by 2016.

‘I started punching out different things in my guest house’

In the podcast, Nick talked about his frustration after being “sequestered” in his parents’ guest house and “punching out different things.”

Talking about his rehab journey and how he learned to work the system, Nick said in the podcast, “I just was like, ‘You know what, I want to go home,’ and so I just stayed sober long enough ‘til I could go home and then yeah, I just went home and did (drugs).”

Nick then opened up about an outburst he had after he was “sequestered” in his parents’ guest house. “I got totally spun out on uppers, I think it was coke and something else, and I was up for days on end, and I started punching out different things in my guest house,” including a TV and a lamp, Reiner said. The incident led to Nick doing another stint at rehab, per CNN.

Read More | Rob Reiner death: What happened at holiday party day before murders? Why Nick Reiner ‘freaked out,’ ‘stormed off’

Nick previously also revealed that he had been homeless – a result of choosing not to return to rehab. “If I wanted to do it my way and not go to the programs they were suggesting, then I had to be homeless,” he explained.

Nick said in 2016, as reported by People, “I was homeless in Maine. I was homeless in New Jersey. I was homeless in Texas. I spent nights on the street. I spent weeks on the street. It was not fun.”

Read More | Nick Reiner: 5 things to know about Rob Reiner's son who was arrested after parents' deaths

Rob and Michele’s bodies were found inside their Brentwood home on Sunday, December 14. Los Angeles police said in a statement that Nick was “responsible” for the deaths, according to CNN.

Nick, 32, is now being held in administrative segregation and on suicide watch. He is behind bars at Twin Towers Correctional Facility in Los Angeles, law enforcement sources told TMZ. He has been arrested on murder charges and is being held without bail.