Did Pooh Shiesty kidnap Gucci Mane at gunpoint over record deal? Comedian's post sparks row

A rumor is circulating on social media claiming that rapper Gucci Mane was kidnapped by fellow rapper Pooh Shiesty at gunpoint. The rumor spread after an Instagram story by comedian Tasha K, who claimed that Pooh Shiesty reportedly held Gucci Mane until Mane released Shiesty from their record deal. However, the details of the incident remain unclear. Rappers Gucci Mane (L) and Pooh Shiesty. (Instagram)

The claims about the alleged kidnapping follow similar viral claims about Gucci Mane being shot at a gas station in Atlanta, George, while filming a music video. But that incident also lacked any confirmation, either from credible news sources or from the families and acquaintances of Gucci Mane.

Now, the reports of the alleged kidnapping are adding fuel to the rumors.

"Yes, ALLEGEDLY Gucci Mane was kidnapped by Pooh Shiesty and held at gunpoint until he signed a contract releasing him from his Death Row Records 2.0 situation," Tasha K wrote on X. "A very strong source connected to the situation called me and filled me in. There was NO confirmed robbery, just an alleged contract release so Pooh could freely sign to Yo Gotti.

"On Monday, I’ll drop the rest of the deets. This is allegedly the real reason Pooh was arrested, and they’re allegedly trying to cover it up... if what I’m being told is true. Everything is ALLEGEDLY. Even my name is allegedly!!"

Here's the post: