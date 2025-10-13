Did Trump just hail daughter Ivanka in Knesset speech? All about her conversion to Judaism

In a speech in the Knesset on Monday, US President Donald Trump, who was being hailed for playing a pivotal part in the captives' return, commended his daughter Ivanka Trump for her love of Israel, which he said led her to convert to Judaism. Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump are recognized by President Donald Trump as he speaks to the Knesset, Israel's parliament, Monday, Oct. 13, 2025, in Jerusalem, as Sara Netanyahu applauds. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, Pool)(AP)

Ivanka, who traveled to Israel with her father and husband, converted to Judaism before getting married to Jared Kushner in 2009. In addition, Kushner was credited in Trump's speech for his part in forming the Abraham Accords and for helping to bring a stop to the war in Gaza and secure the release of the hostages.

“Let me also give a special thanks to someone who truly loves Israel, in fact, loves it so much that…my daughter converted [to Judaism],” Trump asserted. “I didn’t know this was going to happen…and Bibi, you do know this wasn’t in the cards for me, you do understand that,” he continued.

Trump hails Ivanka and Kushner's marriage

Hailing Ivanka and Kushner's marriage, the POTUS said: “She is so happy and they are so happy…they have a great marriage, and they get along great. They are best friends. They have a very special relationship.”

Trump went on to say that the Knesset should "give thanks to the almighty God of Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob" today.

Referring back to the talks on ending the war, Trump declared that the first phase of a ceasefire and captive agreement in Gaza was successfully reached between Israel and Hamas, marking the end of a "long nightmare" for both Israelis and Palestinians.

The US President, who earned a standing ovation from the Knesset, was momentarily stopped by two left-wing MPs, who were booed and then removed from the room.

Ivanka Trump's conversion to Judaism

Ivanka underwent a conversion under the guidance of Rabbi Haskel Lookstein of the Upper East Side Modern Orthodox synagogue, Congregation Kehilath Jeshurun, in New York.

During a 2015 Vogue profile, Ivanka stated that she “always shied away from it being a public conversation because it's such a personal thing.”

Trump has expressed his satisfaction in Ivanka's choice to live a Jewish life in public, even though he has kept many of the personal aspects private. When Ivanka and Kushner's child was due in 2016, Trump told the world she was “about to have a beautiful Jewish baby.”

Ivanka has made numerous trips to Israel and its numerous sacred locations. She is also known for accompanying Melania Trump to the Western Wall, where she discussed the religious significance of the remains.