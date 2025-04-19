Did Trump show doctored photo of Kilmar Abrego Garcia's tattoos to prove MS-13 link?

President Donald Trump appeared to show a digitally altered photo of Kilmar Abrego Garcia's tattoos, a day after the 29-year-old, who was mistakenly deported to El Salvador, made his first appearance since his arrest. The president further linked Abrego Garcia's tattoos to the MS-13 gang, saying the Maryland man is ‘not innocent’. Trump appeared to show a digitally altered photo of Kilmar Abrego Garcia's tattoos(Truth Social/Donald Trump)

Kilmar Abrego Garcia met Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen in El Salvador on Thursday. Social media users were quick to notice his tattoos and linked the 29-year-old to the street gang. Trump officials also posted a complaint that stated that Abrego Garcia ‘punched’ his wife and was a noted member of the MS-13 gang.

President Trump on Friday brought up Abrego Garcia's tattoos at the Oval Office, when he showed a photo of the deported man's knuckles.

“This is the hand of the man that the Democrats feel should be brought back to the United States, because he is such “a fine and innocent person.” They said he is not a member of MS-13, even though he’s got MS-13 tattooed onto his knuckles, and two Highly Respected Courts found that he was a member of MS-13, beat up his wife, etc. I was elected to take bad people out of the United States, among other things. I must be allowed to do my job. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

We zoomed in on the image to observe that MS-13 was clearly spelled across Kilmar Abrego Garcia's knuckles. However, government officials have previously stated that the tattoos showed a ‘marijuana leaf, a smiley face, a cross, and a skull’. There has been no mention of MS-13 being tattooed, as is.

'MS-13' was also not seen in the previous images of Abrego Garcia's knuckle tattoos.

“You know those photos of the gang tattoos on Abrego Garcia’s knuckles. They’re photoshopped. But Trump himself has shared the pic,” one social media user pointed out.