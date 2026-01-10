Did Venezuela name a street after Trump? POTUS says 'people are going wild'

President Donald Trump met with executives from some of the world's biggest oil companies at the White House on Friday, including leaders from firms such as Chevron, ExxonMobil and ConocoPhillips, to push for up to $100 billion in private investment to help revive Venezuela’s struggling oil industry. President Donald Trump talks about the White House ballroom construction as he arrives to speak during a meeting with oil executives in the East Room of the White House, Friday, Jan. 9, 2026, in Washington. (AP)

Trump said the investment would rebuild infrastructure and expand production, framing it as an opportunity to benefit the US, Venezuela and global energy markets.

“You have total safety,” Trump told the executives. “You’re dealing with us directly and not dealing with Venezuela at all. We don’t want you to deal with Venezuela.”

Trump added, “Our giant oil companies will be spending at least $100 billion of their money, not the government’s money. They don’t need government money. But they need government protection."

The meeting comes days after US forces captured former Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro during an overnight operation on Jan. 3.

During the meeting, Trump claimed that Venezuelans had celebrated the change by renaming a street after him.

“The people of Venezuela are going wild over this. They named a street after Trump. What do you do, you attack a country in the named a street? That has never happened before," he said.

He similarly referenced reports from Iran.

"I heard that's also taking place in Iran. The protestors named a street. God bless them. I just hope the protestors in Iran are going to be safe. It is a dangerous place right now. And again I tell the Iranian leaders, you better not start shooting, because we will start shooting too," he said.