Direct messages not working on X: Users hit with ‘something went wrong’ error

Several users across the globe are reporting that Direct Messages (DMs) are not working on X (formerly Twitter). A growing number of users say they are unable to open or send DMs, and are consistently met with a “Something went wrong. Try reloading” error. X users are reporting that Direct Messages (DMs) are not working.(AFP/File)

The issue began Thursday afternoon (EDT) and, as of now, remains unresolved. Frustrated users took to X to voice their concerns, with many calling out Elon Musk directly.

“Elon Musk, please fix the app, I can’t even open messages or DMs this is horrible,” one person reported.

Another wrote, “Notifications on DMs but doesn’t show any unread messages.”

A third person reported, “Is messages down for anyone else? On the app and through a browser seems down for both for me...”

Another user wrote, “Well, this is the life on X. I can't see messages, and my monetization is empty. So if you are sending me a DM, I can't see it!”

Another user complained, “Is anyone else having problems getting their messages to load? I can't see them on PC or Android.”

Another user shared, “How has it been 10 hours? i legit don’t understand how it can take so long to fix the log in mechanic.”

The issues aren't limited to DMs. Users have also reported problems with notifications, likes, and retweets. According to DownDetector, there were nearly 6,000 outage reports in the U.S. alone around 2 p.m. EDT.

“I'm done, this app is so s--t right now, where are my notifs? Why are likes immediately undone afterwards? This was never an issue for me before Musk bought twt. If yall wanna message do it on discord twt is beyond broken I'm gone,” one person had complained in the afternoon.

Another wrote, "Hey, is everyone else having issues with Twitter likes and RTs not working, and repeatedly getting the "Something went wrong" error message? Thanks a lot, Elmo."