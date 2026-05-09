Discord down today: What is wrong with servers? Company addresses API errors - how to fix

Users across multiple regions reported issues accessing Discord today, with many complaining about API errors, failed message sends, loading problems, and connection issues. Downdetector, a platfrom that reports about online outages, showed nearly 4000 reports in the US at the time of writing this story. A Discord display stands at the company's booth at the Game Developers Conference 2023, in San Francisco, March 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File) (AP)

Discord addresses outage Meanwhile, Discord was quick to give an update to users. “Investigating - We're investgating errors in our API systems,” its server status page read.

“DISCORD IS DOWN I REPEAT DISCORD IS DOWN EVERYONE PANIC,” one user complained on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“oh so discord js went down when i had woken up ok thats nice,” another one added.

“DISCORD DOWN AT THE WORST TIME,” a third user tweeted.

API issues on Discord usually happen when the platform’s backend systems become overloaded or experience infrastructure problems. These errors can affect:

Message sending

Server loading

Login sessions

Voice chat connectivity

Bot functionality

Friend lists and online status syncing

How to fix Discord API and server issues If Discord is not working properly for you, these are the most common fixes:

Restart Discord completely Close the app fully and reopen it.

Check Discord’s server status

Use the official status page to confirm whether the issue is widespread.

Discord Status Page Clear Discord cache

Corrupted cache files can trigger loading and API issues.

Switch internet connections

Try changing from Wi-Fi to mobile data or vice versa.

Update the app Older versions can sometimes conflict with newer server updates.

Disable VPNs or proxies

These occasionally interfere with Discord routing.

Reinstall Discord A fresh install can resolve persistent app-side problems.

Wait for Discord to resolve outages

If the issue is server-side, users often have to wait for engineers to deploy a fix.

Discord has faced several temporary outages over the past year, but most incidents have been resolved within hours.