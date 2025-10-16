Search
Thu, Oct 16, 2025
New Delhi oC

Do Green Card holders have to carry immigration documents at all times? What law says amid ICE fines

ByShuvrajit Das Biswas
Updated on: Oct 16, 2025 03:58 am IST

Rueben Antonio Cruz, a lawful and permanent resident of Chicago, was slapped with a $130 fine by ICE for not failing to present his identification.

A long-dormant federal rule that could impact Green Card holders is being brought back in the US. Last week, Rueben Antonio Cruz, a lawful and permanent resident of Chicago, was slapped with a $130 fine by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) for not failing to present his identification.

Aaron Reichlin-Melnick of the American Immigration Council noted that this was the first case, he was seeing, where a green card holder had been ‘criminally charged for failure to carry papers.’ (X/@unumihaimedia)
Aaron Reichlin-Melnick of the American Immigration Council noted that this was the first case, he was seeing, where a green card holder had been ‘criminally charged for failure to carry papers.’ (X/@unumihaimedia)

Aaron Reichlin-Melnick of the American Immigration Council noted on X that this was the first case he was seeing where a green card holder had been ‘criminally charged for failure to carry papers.’

Do Green Card holders have to carry immigration papers?

Typically, a Green Card holder must carry the necessary immigration documents. The rule ICE is imposing, draws from the 1940-enacted Immigration and Nationality Act (INA), Section 264. It says that a green card or alien registration card is usually needed as proof of registration for all non-US citizens, aged 18 or above. Green card holders must carry the Permanent Resident Card (Form I-551), at all times.

Also Read | Who is David Black? Chicago Reverend shot by ICE agents

It is a misdemeanor to break this clause and the initial fine cap was $100. However, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) now considers sentencing rules to include fines up to $5,000 or up to 30 days in jail. “Noncompliance is a misdemeanor punishable by a fine of up to $5,000 or imprisonment for not more than thirty days, or both,” DHS affirmed in a new rule that came out in March.

Reichlin-Melnick, speaking about how things were under the Donald Trump administration, said “It's a law that's been on the books for generations but virtually never used. Now Trump's brought it back.” Explaining how Cruz's case went down, he added "We have a very literal ‘show me your papers’ arrest.”

“He was chilling with a friend when ICE officers demanded to see his papers. He didn't have them on him, so they detained him and interrogated him. He was eventually released — but with the ticket,” he added.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
News / World News / US News / Do Green Card holders have to carry immigration documents at all times? What law says amid ICE fines
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On