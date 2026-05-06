Does Coinbase 'sell' H-1B visas? Viral claim fact-checked

A viral social media post has claimed that Coinbase is “selling H-1B visas” and replacing American workers with foreign hires after the company announced layoffs. However, a closer look at available evidence shows that the claim is misleading and lacks a factual basis. A viral post claims Coinbase is selling H-1B visas and replacing American workers, following layoffs. However, evidence shows this is misleading. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File) (AP)

The claims follow an internal email by Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong confirming that the company would reduce its workforce by about 14%, citing market conditions and the growing impact of artificial intelligence on operations.

Read more: Ex-Coinbase agent arrested in India, CEO Brian Armstrong thanks Hyderabad Police

What does the viral claim say? The viral posts allege that Coinbase is “selling H-1B visas” through its platform and simultaneously replacing US workers with foreign hires. The claim references the company’s past H-1B visa filings and suggests a connection between layoffs and immigration practices.

However, there is no credible evidence that Coinbase or any company can legally “sell” H-1B visas.

The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services administers the H-1B visa programme. According to the USCIS guidelines, it allows US employers to sponsor foreign workers in specialised occupations through a regulated process. Employers must file petitions, meet wage requirements, and comply with strict federal guidelines.

The USCIS guidelines also state that employers must file Form I-129 and receive approval before a worker can be employed. Hence, H-1B visas are not tradable assets.