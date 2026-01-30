Does Ja Morant have lung cancer? Debunking bizarre claim on Memphis Grizzlies star
False claims went viral that Grizzlies star Ja Morant has lung cancer, but the screenshotted tweet is doctored and no such diagnosis or post exists.
A claim has gone viral that Memphis Grizzlies guard, Ja Morant has been diagnosed with lung cancer. The claim has gone viral on social media, especially TikTok, with a screenshot of a purported tweet by Morant doing rounds on the platform. However, the claims are false.
The doctored screenshot of the tweet, purportedly posted on January 26, reads: "Just got the toughest news of my life, lung cancer. I won't be playing this season, but I am trusting God through it all," and then goes on to quote a verse from Psalm 28:7. But, as mentioned before, the X post in a doctored screenshot.
Ht. com can confirm that Ja Morant has not been diagnosed with cancer. No such tweet has been made from his account on January 26.
For instance, here's a TikTok edit that claims Morant has lung cancer. It has been viewed over 80,000 times. It has nearly 4,000 likes.
@primetemplex Ja morant has lung cancer. #jamorant #fyp #viral #nba #cancer ♬ original sound - templex
Here's another TikTok video that has massively gone viral:
Ja Morant Injury Update: What Happened To Him?
The false claims about Ja Morant purportedly having lung cancer went viral in the context of the Grizzlies guard's injury against the Atlanta Hawks this week. Morant injured his left elbow in a 124–122 loss this week.
The Grizzlies announced it as a UCL sprain in the elbow, with a timetable of roughly three weeks before re-evaluation, not a confirmed season-ending diagnosis. He is expected to make a full recovery, but will miss games at least through the NBA trade deadline.
