Does Ja Morant have lung cancer? Debunking bizarre claim on Memphis Grizzlies star

A claim has gone viral that Memphis Grizzlies guard, Ja Morant has been diagnosed with lung cancer. The claim has gone viral on social media, especially TikTok, with a screenshot of a purported tweet by Morant doing rounds on the platform. However, the claims are false. Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant. (AP)

The doctored screenshot of the tweet, purportedly posted on January 26, reads: "Just got the toughest news of my life, lung cancer. I won't be playing this season, but I am trusting God through it all," and then goes on to quote a verse from Psalm 28:7. But, as mentioned before, the X post in a doctored screenshot.

Ht. com can confirm that Ja Morant has not been diagnosed with cancer. No such tweet has been made from his account on January 26.

For instance, here's a TikTok edit that claims Morant has lung cancer. It has been viewed over 80,000 times. It has nearly 4,000 likes.